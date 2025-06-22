Seahorse Statue Goes Missing from an East Patchogue Beach Now Recovered

A seahorse statue that had become a neighborhood fixture went missing from its usual perch at Miramar Beach on Mother’s Day Weekend. The concrete statue was not a priceless work of art. It was a factory-issue garden ornament that had been painted blue and white, and it was weathered from years of braving the elements at the Town of Brookhaven-operated beach that overlooks Patchogue Bay. Still, it had become much beloved by the people of East Patchogue.

“If anyone sees this statue of a Seahorse in a person’s yard, on the side of the road, etc. It belongs to the Miramar Beach Community,” wrote Marilyn Rock in an East Patchogue chat group on May 13. “It holds a very special place in the heart of the people in the community. Please get in touch with the Miramar Beach Civic Association.”

Rock’s appeal caught the notice of Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico, News 12, and many concerned residents. “Perhaps it was mistakenly believed to have been abandoned, a poorly chosen prank, or outright theft,” wrote Panico on his social media.

“No one knew where it came from,” said Jacquelyn Mango Schwicke, President of the Miramar Beach Civic Association, and a caretaker of the beach. “We got a lot of calls about it, and someone even donated another seahorse statue to us.”

Shortly after Schwicke went to collect the gifted replacement, things got strange. A friend alerted her that someone was attempting to sell the statue on Facebook Marketplace for $15.

“Looks cool found it by the bay,” wrote someone who identified themselves as Jon Pork. However, the listing was soon removed. Shortly thereafter, the statue was anonymously returned.

“It came back with some damage,” said Schwicke. “I am keeping it in a secure location until it can be restored and secured properly… now we have two seahorse statues.”

The Miramar Beach Civic Association plans to host a Seahorse Soirée in August on a date to be announced, to unveil and hold a naming contest for both seahorse statues.