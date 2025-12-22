Newspaper cover

Patchogue

East Patchogue Man Injured in Firework Accident

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
John Philpotts-Kerr, age 65, was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon, December 21, while handling fireworks inside his residence at 138 Pine Neck Ave. in East Patchogue. The firework unexpectedly detonated in his lap, injuring his groin. He was transported via medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for emergency treatment of burns and other serious physical injuries.
No other individuals were reported as injured on the scene.

Suffolk County Police Arson Squad detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Arson Section detectives at 631-852-6024.

