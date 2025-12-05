It’s Beginning to Feel A lot Like Christmas: Things to Do this Week Along the Great South Bay During the 2nd Week of December

Saturday, December 6

A Very Merry Grinchmas at GSB Brewery

Step into a world of holiday magic as Great South Bay Brewery, located at 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore, transforms into A Very Merry Grinchmas! From 3 to 9 p.m., guests are enticed to visit the immersive celebration that brings the holiday season to life with unforgettable entertainment, festive drinks, interactive experiences, and a one-of-a-kind vendor market! With handmade gifts, specialty treats, and artisan goods for sale, you’ll get your holiday shopping completed while sipping on your favorite brew! This event is FREE to attend; food and beverages will be available for a fee. For more information, visit greatsouthbaybrewery.com.

Saturday, December 6

Town of Islip Annual Holiday Parade

The Islip Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Town of Islip Department of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs, will host the Annual Holiday Parade at 4 p.m. Known in the community as ‘Santa’s official arrival to Islip,’ the parade will proceed east to 655 Main Street, Town Hall, for a tree lighting ceremony! The festive day draws crowds of all ages to celebrate the joyous arrival of the holidays within the township. For more details or to get involved, call (631) 581-2720.

Saturday, December 6

Tree Lighting at Avery Homestead

Join Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and County Legislator Dominick Thorne for the tree-lighting celebration at Avery Homestead County Park, taking place on Saturday, December 6, at 6 p.m. Meet on the east lawn of the historic property. Tours of Avery House will be offered at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. There will be a special visit by Santa and more! From 6-8 p.m., Avery Homestead County Park is located at 29 South Country Road in East Patchogue.

Sunday, December 7

Historical Society of Islip Hamlet’s 2025 Holiday House Tour

The Historical Society of Islip Hamlet will host its 2025 Holiday House Tour from 12 noon to 4 p.m., with a reception until 5 p.m. Several historically and/or architecturally interesting homes will be decorated for the holidays as tour guides in Victorian dress greet you at each house. At the reception, there will be a Holiday auction, a 50/50 raffle, and refreshments. All tickets go on sale starting Nov. 3rd at Caroline’s Flower Shoppe and Maple St. Deli (cash or check only), or on our website beginning Oct. 20th via Eventbrite. Ticket donations are $35/adult (no one under age 16 permitted) and are non-refundable; a small processing fee applies when purchased through Eventbrite. Please donate a new, unwrapped toy for the John Theissen Children’s Foundation. For more information, visit isliphamlethistory.org, or call 631-559-2915.

Monday, December 8

Bay Shore Restaurant Committee Harp & Hound Fundraiser

In the aftermath of Harp & Hound’s devastating fire , Goody Two Shoes is hosting a fundraiser to support their staff & help them rebuild. Join the Bay Shore Restaurant Committee at Goody Two-Shoes at 45 East Main Street in Bay Shore, from 6-10 p.m., and lend a helping hand to Harp & Hound! Let’s come together as a community to support our neighbors. This fundraiser will feature guest bartenders from Harp & Hound, live music, a buffet, raffle baskets, and uplifting energy. All proceeds from ticket sales and raffle baskets will be given to the Harp & Hound staff. Tickets are $25 each, and include admission & access to a buffet of delicious menu items. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com

Wednesday, December 10

Darlene Love Live at Patchogue Theatre of the Performing Arts

Often dubbed “The Queen of Christmas,” Darlene Love is a Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductee who became a musical influence of superstars like Cher, Mariah Carey, U2, and Michael Bublé. Hear the legend for yourself for one night only at The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue. The show begins at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.patchoguetheatre.com or call 631-207-1313.

Friday, December 12

BAFFA Presents “Shades of Music”

The Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts Symphony Orchestra, with guest Director Andrew Krahm, presents a one-of-a-kind musical performance. Free to attend. A reception will follow. Donations are welcome. The concert takes place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at James Wilson Young Middle School at 602 Sylvan Avenue, in Bayport.

ONGOING EVENTS

Through December 14

Lucky Bird at BACCA Arts Center

The Debut Theater Company proudly presents “Lucky Bird,” an original play by Anthony DiFranco at the BACCA Center of the Performing Arts, at 149 N Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. 7:30 p.m. showings are on December 5, 6, 12, and 13. 1 p.m. matinee showings are on December 7 and 14. Tickets at the door, or online at debutco.booktix.com.

Through December 21

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County will host their Annual Holiday Light Show at Camp Edey, located at 1500 Lakeview Avenue in Bayport, on Thursday-Sunday evenings throughout the holiday season. See sparkling lights up close as you walk through an enchanted trail in the woods filled with larger-than-life displays, some even designed by Girl Scouts themselves! Take photos at special photo spots like the iconic giant Christmas tree, and hang out in the Chill Zone for lawn games and treats. Don’t forget to visit Santa at his winter cabin for a classic memento photograph! This year, cozy bungalows are available to reserve for your group to chill out in style! Proceeds from this event help fund leadership programs and sponsorships that enable girls to join Girl Scouts on Long Island! For tickets and more information, visit gssc.us/en/activities/events/light-show.html.

Through January 4

Annie at the Argyle Theatre

What once was a popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical! Catch a showing of the beloved production just minutes away at the Argyle Theatre located at 34 West Main Street in Babylon, with showtimes running through January 4. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts even further with this musical adaptation of the original comic. Step into 1930s New York City, meet some curious characters, and endure the heartwarming storyline that’s sure to bring a tear to your eye. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/annie.

Through January 10

Sayville Falls Holiday Light Show

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Sayville Falls, located at 30 Hanson Place in Sayville, with a dazzling light show and enchanting winter garden! Back for its second year, expect some significant additions this season, featuring thousands of lights and holiday displays through the 18-hole miniature golf course. After a scenic walk, relax with friends and family in your own cozy igloo, available for advance booking. Equipped with ambient lighting and modern heating, you’ll want to spend hours in these aesthetic structures. For advanced reservations and more information, visit sayvillewinter.com.

Through December 27

Sprouts & Friends

Join Sprouts & Friends for a fun, safe, and creative way to spend time with your little one, ages 6 months to 4 years. Sessions will be held on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with occurrences on November 22 and 29, December 6, 13, 20, and 27 at the Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center, 39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point. Driven to create joy while helping your little ones grow, learn, develop, and explore, this program involves playful activities, music, and movement. Bring a blanket, mat, or beach towel to sit on. Admission: $35 per 6-week session. To register and learn more, call (631) 363-5193.

Through January 4

The Happy Elf at Argyle Theatre

Experience the new musical comedy, The Happy Elf, by Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist, Harry Connick Jr., as it takes the stage during this holiday season at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The Happy Elf tells the tale of Eubie the Elf, a loveable fellow who wants to spread Christmas joy throughout the town of Bluesville. This festive tale of overcoming adversity, friendship, and the power of positivity is a jazzy, heartwarming occasion for all ages. Treat your whole family to this charming tale of an underdog in the heart of Babylon. For tickets and more details, visit argyletheatre.com/thehappyelf.

