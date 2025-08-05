Bay Shore Man Wielding Sword Shot by Suffolk County Police

A man in North Bay Shore was shot by Suffolk County Police after he threatened them with a sword.

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a hostage being held at 1625 Ohio Ave. in North Bay Shore at 1:26 p.m. today

Upon arrival, Joseph Restaino, age 33 and resident at the home, threatened officers by brandishing a long sword and refusing commands to drop the weapon. A taser was deployed to subdue Restaino, but it was not effective, and he continued to not comply with the police.

At least one officer discharged their weapon, striking Restaino.

There were no hostages inside his home. Restaino was transported via ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of his injuries.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives continue to investigate the matter. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.