Suffolk County Police Officer Shot in the Face During Bay Shore Warrant Search

A 33-year-old Suffolk County Police officer was shot in the face during the afternoon of July 23, while executing a search warrant related to a murder investigation of a 66-year-old man.

During a press briefing at Stony Brook University Hospital on Thursday morning, SCPD Commissioner Kevin Catalina said the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Events unfolded when a 911 call was received at 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting a body found in the woods near Union Avenue. The man was identified as Eugene Allen of Brentwood, and Catalina indicated that he had “wounds that were indicative of homicidal violence.”

An investigation by the Homicide Squad determined the suspect was 48-year-old Nieves F. Reyes of Bay Shore. A search warrant was attempted to be served to Reyes at his York Avenue residence, when he opened fire, striking the officer in the face at 2:25 a.m.

The SCPD Hostage Negotiation team was called, and the suspect surrendered at 6:09 a.m. The wounded officer was transported to South Shore University Hospital and later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, and reported to be in stable condition.

The injured officer is a married father of three children, has served with the department for three years, and also served for four years as a medic with the U.S. Navy.