The Blind Spot: A Family Business in Babylon Village

For more than four decades, The Blind Spot has remained a family-run business on Long Island, focused on custom window treatments and personalized customer service.

Founded in 1985 by Matthew Arceri, the company began in Wantagh before expanding to Babylon Village in 2022. Today, the business is jointly owned by brothers Joseph and John Arceri, who grew up working in the company their father started.

Joseph Arceri, who manages the Babylon Village location, said he has spent most of his life learning every aspect of the business. He began working at the store at age 13, helping after school by repairing shades and assembling blinds before gradually moving into installation, scheduling, sales, and project management.

Over time, he and his brother developed experience across all areas of the company, including customer service, installations, and home automation projects.

“We slowly and gradually built up our knowledge base between my brother and me,” Arceri said. “We weren’t just thrown into it; it was very purposeful in how we learned, step by step, how to take care of people, and how to do every aspect of the job.”

The Blind Spot now has a staff of eight across its two locations. According to Arceri, employee retention has been a major priority for the company, with several members remaining with the business for many years.

The decision to open a Babylon Village showroom had been years in the making. Arceri said his family viewed Babylon as an ideal location for a custom window treatment business because of its strong sense of community and growing homeowner market.

The opportunity came unexpectedly while he was eating lunch in the village and noticed a “for lease” sign across the street from his table.

“All of a sudden, a light bulb turned on, and we said that’s where we should move, contacted the landlord, figured out a lease agreement, and built a store there within three months,” Arceri said.

Since opening the location in October 2022, the business has expanded its work across Fire Island and throughout communities along the South Shore. The company has increasingly focused on becoming a major supplier of custom shades and shutters for Fire Island homeowners, many of whom require durable products designed to withstand moisture and coastal conditions.

Among the most popular products are shutters, which have become especially appealing in waterfront environments for their durability and low maintenance. The company has also seen growing interest in banded shades, a newer style of window treatment featuring layered horizontal fabrics that shift as the shades are raised and lowered.

In addition to traditional blinds and shades, The Blind Spot offers custom drapery, layered window treatments, and personalized design options, allowing homeowners to choose fabrics, finishes, and operating systems suited to their spaces. The company also installs smart, cordless lift systems and provides measurement and installation services.

One of the company’s main goals is to offer a more direct and personal experience than larger national retailers. At The Blind Spot, the same staff member who helps a customer select products is often involved throughout the installation process.

That approach, Arceri said, helps ensure consistency from consultation through completion and allows the business to build long-term relationships with homeowners. Many customers return for additional projects over time or refer family members and friends.

“I’ll do a parent’s house, and then I’ll do their kids’ house when they buy a house, and then they’ll send me to the grandparents, and I’ll go out east to their grandparents’ house, that’s my favorite part, building up the connections and getting to meet people,” Arceri said.

As the Babylon Village location continues to grow, the company plans to further expand its service area eastward along the South Shore and throughout Fire Island. Arceri said the business already operates independently on the island, using its own boats rather than relying on freight ferry schedules, allowing the company to work more directly to meet customers’ needs.

Looking ahead, the family hopes to continue building its presence across Long Island while maintaining the local, hands-on service model that has defined The Blind Spot since its founding more than 40 years ago.

Visit The Blind Spot’s Long Island Showrooms:

93 East Main Street, Babylon Village • (631) 789-3389

The Blind Spot Inc., 3303 Merrick Road, Wantagh • (516) 783-7001

Also visit their website at theblindspotli.com