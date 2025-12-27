Netherbay: A Senior Care Community Grows in Bay Shore

When longtime Bay Shore insurance agency owner, Charles Ferraro, began to experience advanced memory loss, his wife, Barbara, and four children faced decisions no family wants to make. Known as “Chick” to those he loved, then in his mid-80s, could no longer live safely at home.

Tasked with finding care for his dad, Chick’s son, also named Charles, took matters into his own hands. The founding principal of Bayberry Capital Group—a real estate investment, development, and management company based in Bay Shore—the younger Charles began working with Meridian Senior Living of Bethesda, Md., to develop plans for a new facility on South Clinton Avenue, just blocks from his organization’s headquarters. His dad, he hoped, would be the facility’s first resident. Bayberry owns and manages other properties in and around Bay Shore.

Architect Clarence K. Birdsall designed a Queen Anne-style summer home in 1890 for Charles Gulden, manufacturer of Gulden’s Mustard. Gulden’s wife, Martha, later suffered from dementia, and his son Frank served as president of Southside Hospital, now known as South Shore University Hospital. The home, which the family called “Netherbay,” was later expanded and converted into a nursing home by the Christian Science Church.

Ferraro worked with Meridian Senior Living and Racanelli Construction of Melville to dramatically expand the Gulden mansion and develop a modern senior facility. The Bay Shore Beautification Society and the Bay Shore Historical Society were consulted to ensure the original structure was properly restored.

On March 27, Netherbay at Bay Shore opened, with the turreted Gulden mansion at the center of a gleaming new three-level assisted living, memory care, and daycare senior facility. As planned, Chick Ferraro was among the first residents to move in.

“This place is like a breath of fresh air,” said Netherbay sales director Hannah DiMarinis. “We like to say we’re neighbors helping neighbors, and we really are. This is truly a home away from home for our residents. There are so many members of the Bay Shore community living and working here together.”

Meridian Senior Living recognized the Netherbay sales team for its rapid initial-occupancy initiative, which achieved its goals faster than at almost any other property they have opened. The facility’s memory care unit on its second and third floors features 50 resident suites, with 22 assisted living studios and one-bedroom apartments on the first floor for residents desiring independence. There are currently married couples residing in the facility who require differing levels of care, and they can stay together in the same building thanks to this arrangement.

DiMarinis emphasized that developer Charles Ferraro does not just own the property; he also provides hands-on support to the staff and works hand in hand with Meridian. Ferraro is the president of the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, and he and his wife are on the board of St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Shore.

Frank Keach, 81, of Bay Shore, a deacon at St. Patrick’s, is a frequent visitor to Netherbay. His wife, Barbara, 78, is a resident who began experiencing memory loss seven years ago. After caring for her for most of that time, Frank began to experience health issues of his own.

“My kids said it was time,” said Keach. “I passed out and ended up in the hospital twice myself. We needed help.” Barbara moved into Netherbay in early July. Keach added that as a deacon, he has visited parishioners in numerous senior facilities in the area.

“This place is different,” he said. “It feels like a family place. The staff is like an extended family. I can talk to anyone at any time. They’re so accessible, and I think that’s important.” A new bus purchased by the facility has begun helping residents attend Mass at St. Patrick’s, shop at area stores, and attend off-property events like Oktoberfest. The Bay Shore YMCA recently helped coordinate a day of Halloween trick-or-treating during which neighborhood children visited delighted residents, many of whom miss being part of a community in that way.

“Every member of our staff knows every one of our residents,” said DiMarinis. “When someone joins the team or a new resident joins us, we make sure everyone really knows each other. And the staff takes it upon themselves to truly get to know all our residents.”

Assisted living residents enjoy a daily Life Inspired program of events, a fitness facility, three chef-prepared meals a day, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services on-site. The secure memory care floors feature 24-hour care and employ Montessori Moments in Time, a program unique to Meridian’s facilities.

“The Montessori Moments in Time programs emphasize respect for individuals as people who are important, with significant life stories, talents, and preferences,” said DiMarinis. “We work with our residents’ families to make sure we provide a welcoming and caring environment for each individual.”

Executive Director of Operations Joanne Albanese brings over a decade of experience to Netherbay. Unlike some facilities, Netherbay does not upcharge for services; there are no surprise fees for residents. Additionally, if hospice or other services are required, families of residents may choose to use in-house professionals or hire outside professionals.

A short-term care program is also offered for memory care patients whose families need temporary assistance for a couple of weeks or more.

For more information about Netherbay at Bay Shore, visit netherbayatbayshore.com or call (631) 458-5065.