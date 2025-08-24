Riptide Death Offshore of Fire Island’s Sailors Haven

Ishmoile Mohammed, age 59, was visiting New York from the state of South Carolina, when he paid a visit to Sailors Haven on August 23 . He was swimming in the ocean side of the Fire Island National Seashore recreational facility when he got caught in a rip current, which pulled him westward. Lifeguards rescued Mohammed from the water at approximately 2:45 p.m. and, with the assistance of Fire Island National Seashore employees, who rendered aid, before he was airlifted to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.