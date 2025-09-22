North Babylon Alzheimer’s Walk Kicks Off October 19

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting its signature fundraising event, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, in North Babylon next month. This year’s walk is one of several the organization will be hosting in the Long Island region and is scheduled for Sunday, October 19, with a 10 a.m. opening ceremony at Belmont Lake State Park. Participants will walk or run a two-mile course within the park.

The annual gathering, backed by the Alzheimer’s Association’s Long Island chapter, is part of the world’s largest fundraiser dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, research, and support.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Tinamarie Hardekopf, director of development for Association’s Long Island chapter. “There are now treatments that can change the course of the disease. We hope that everyone in our community can join us to raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments, and finally end this disease.”

At press time, participants had raised nearly half of the $330,000 goal for the event. Registration numbers have already been strong, and participants are welcome to join until the day of the walk. National presenting sponsor Edward Jones will be joining multiple local sponsors.

A highlight of the event is a Promise Garden ceremony, where walkers receive flowers of various colors: orange for advocates, yellow for caregivers, purple for those mourning a loss, and blue for individuals living with Alzheimer’s. Together, they raise their flowers in collective solidarity.

Along with his family, John Romano of Kings Park will hold a purple flower in memory of his wife Diane, whom he lost in 2024 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A nurse practitioner, John describes her as one of the smartest people he knew. He and their daughter Jacklyn cared for Diane.

“It is great to get the family together to honor Diane,” said John, “but also to pay tribute to all the affected families. We do this so one day there will be a cure and other families don’t have to go through what we went through.”

“Make memories with your loved ones and take pictures,” said Nancy Pfaff, a North Babylon team captain. “Many people are going through this, and you are not alone. When my mother was alive, we took her to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and it was nothing but fun memories. It was a lovely day out, and it showed that you are not the only caregiver. Now that my mom passed away, I honor her at the walk, and it would be nice to have a day with no flowers because then we would have the cure.

Over 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly 12 million caregivers support those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, more than 425,000 people are affected by the disease. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans through its Memory Walk, now called the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Check-in with breakfast for registered participants will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until the opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. The walk will commence at 10:30. Participation is free of charge, but those who reach fundraising goals will receive an assortment of gifts including T-shirts and medals.

For more information or to register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/belmontlake or email babylonwalk@alz.org.