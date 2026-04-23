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Sayville

Sayville Students Participate in Earth Day Programs

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
In honor of Earth Day, second-grade students at the Edward J. Bosti Elementary School in Sayville, part of the Connetquot Central School District, participated in the Our Living Planet experience: an interactive educational program featuring a massive inflatable Earth balloon. Students stepped inside the 19-foot-tall sphere, which displays true-to-scale satellite imagery of the planet. Looking at the outside and inside of the balloon, students explored a range of topics, including geography, climate and animal life, offering them a unique, immersive look at Earth’s systems.
Edward J. Bosti Elementary’s second graders stepped inside the Earth balloon to learn more about the planet’s geography, climate, and animal life.
Photo courtesy of Connetquot Central School District.

In honor of Earth Day, second-grade students at the Edward J. Bosti Elementary School in Sayville, part of the Connetquot Central School District, participated in the Our Living Planet experience: an interactive educational program featuring a massive inflatable Earth balloon. Students stepped inside the 19-foot-tall sphere, which displays true-to-scale satellite imagery of the planet. Looking at the outside and inside of the balloon, students explored a range of topics, including geography, climate and animal life, offering them a unique, immersive look at Earth’s systems.

Additionally, on April 22, students in grades 3–5 took part in a special Earth Day celebration in partnership with Generation Kia, and Generation Buick GMC in Bohemia, in collaboration with green initiatives partner Sustainable Automotive. The program highlighted the importance of trees and natural resources and encouraged environmental stewardship. To extend their learning beyond the classroom, each student received a sapling tree to take home and plant.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

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