Sayville Students Participate in Earth Day Programs

In honor of Earth Day, second-grade students at the Edward J. Bosti Elementary School in Sayville, part of the Connetquot Central School District, participated in the Our Living Planet experience: an interactive educational program featuring a massive inflatable Earth balloon. Students stepped inside the 19-foot-tall sphere, which displays true-to-scale satellite imagery of the planet. Looking at the outside and inside of the balloon, students explored a range of topics, including geography, climate and animal life, offering them a unique, immersive look at Earth’s systems.

Additionally, on April 22, students in grades 3–5 took part in a special Earth Day celebration in partnership with Generation Kia, and Generation Buick GMC in Bohemia, in collaboration with green initiatives partner Sustainable Automotive. The program highlighted the importance of trees and natural resources and encouraged environmental stewardship. To extend their learning beyond the classroom, each student received a sapling tree to take home and plant.