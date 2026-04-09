Redefine Meals to Move Production to Former Entenmann’s Bakery in Bay Shore

Redefine Meals co-owners Mark Ciaburri (and Matthew Riss stand outside the former Entenmann’s bakery in Bay Shore. Redefine Meals leased about a quarter of the building for its commercial kitchen and corporate headquarters.

For decades, the Entenmann’s bakery on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore was known for producing tasty baked goods that became a beloved staple of Long Island diets.

The sprawling facility opened around 1961 and expanded to cover 14 acres. It played a significant role in Bay Shore’s economy, employing up to 1,500 people in the 1990s, Newsday reported.

It was also a point of pride for Bay Shore residents who could point to the blue-and-white box of Entenmann’s coffee cake sitting on their kitchen counter and say, “They make that here.”

All that went away in 2014 when Entenmann’s then-owner, Bimbo Bakeries USA, closed the Bay Shore bakery and moved production elsewhere. Now, the storied Entenmann’s bakery is coming back to life.

Redefine Meals, a Long Island-based fresh meal prep company, has leased 107,000 square feet in the building—about a quarter of the building—and moved its corporate offices there. The company is also building a commercial kitchen and plans to move manufacturing and distribution from Ronkonkoma and Bohemia, hopefully by August, company co-founder and co-president Matt Riss told Great South Bay News.

Redefine Meals has about 390 employees now and plans to add 200 more once the Bay Shore facility is fully operational, Riss said. The privately-held company also plans to open a factory outlet store in the building.

Increased manufacturing capacity

At full capacity, the company will be able to produce up to 200,000 meals a day, up from the current 125,000 a week, Riss said.

“It’s by far the largest project Redefine has ever taken on,” said Riss, 30, who started the company in 2016 with longtime friend and business partner Mark Ciaburri, 29. Riss, who was raised in Ronkonkoma, said he and Ciaburri, who grew up in Holbrook, originally looked for a much smaller industrial space, about 20,000 square feet. But when they saw the former Entenmann’s building, they recognized the potential of what Riss called “an iconic piece of Long Island history.”

“We went big because we have a big vision for the company,” he said.

The increased production capacity will help fuel Redefine Meals’ long-term plan to expand into markets along the East Coast, from Boston to Washington, D.C. The company currently has 25 stores, most of which are on Long Island, including locations in Babylon, Islip, and Patchogue. Others are in Queens and Westchester County.

Redefine Meals offers more than 65 fresh, never frozen, meals, including Creamy Pesto Pasta and BBQ Chicken with Roasted Potato Medley. The meals retail for $10 or $12 each, with discounts for larger purchases.

Redefine Meals’ expansion comes as the prepared meals industry continues to see strong growth among consumers who don’t have the time to cook. The North American market was valued at $32.31 billion in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence. It expects the market to grow to $40.6 billion by 2031.

Islip welcomes a new business

Redefine Meals is one of several tenants in the former Entenmann’s building, according to Town of Islip Director of Public Information & Media Relations Caroline Smith, who said in an email. Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said the company’s move to Bay Shore is good news for the area.

“We are proud to welcome this new tenant to the Town of Islip and to our growing industrial sector,” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement. “This investment represents confidence in our community, our workforce, and our infrastructure. The creation of nearly 200 jobs over the next two years is a major boost to our local economy and will provide meaningful opportunities for residents and families right here at home. Economic development is about more than filling space; it’s about building long-term partnerships, strengthening our tax base, and ensuring that the Town of Islip remains a competitive and attractive place to do business. We look forward to supporting this company’s success and continued growth in our town.”