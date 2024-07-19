Community Calendar: Race the Narrows, Outdoor Concerts, and a Galactic Rodeo

General Events

Weekend of July 19

Fire Island Dance Festival

Dancers Responding to Aids, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, will host the charitable event of the Fire Island Summer at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines. Various performances will be performed over the weekend, and different ticket packages are available. For more information, visit dradance.org.

Saturday, July 20

Race the Narrows

Mastic Beach Conservancy will host a paddle race fundraiser at Violet Cove, 2 Violet Road, Mastic Beach, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the protection of waterfront parkland around the Mastic Beach Peninsula. Registration fee: $50-70. To register, visit events.elitefeats.com/24narrows.

Saturday, July 20

Shakespeare in the Park: A Comedy of Errors

Islip Arts Council presents a FREE theater experience at Brookside County Park, 59 Brook Street, West Sayville, beginning at 2 p.m. See a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” while enjoying the serene nature of the South Shore. Further information is located at isliparts.org.

Sunday, July 21

Free Summer Concert Series: Nina Etcetera

Islip Arts Council’s summer concert series will be held at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, beginning at 2 p.m. Enjoy the stunning landscapes at the arboretum while listening to some live tunes. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Tuesday, July 23

Brown Bag Concert Series

Islip Arts Council will host an outdoor concert at the Bay Shore Band Shell, 80 East Main Street, Bayshore beginning at 12:15 p.m. Bring your lunch and a lawn chair to enjoy some free live music by Karpenteers! For more details, visit isliparts.org.

Wednesday, July 24

JAWS On the Big Screen

Experience Steven Spielberg’s JAWS like never before at Patchogue Theatre for

Performing the Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 7 p.m. Tickets: $18-20. For more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Thursday, July 25

Islip Arts Council’s Thursdays on the Bay

Islip Arts Council will host live music at LI Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville at 6:00 p.m., featuring a performance by Easy Street, with a style of country to classic rock! Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. More information can be found at isliparts.org.

Thursday, July 25

Plaza Summer Movie Classics

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center will host screenings of classic films this summer at 20 Terry Street, Patchogue, starting at 7:30 p.m. Come watch the 1987 hit film, “Moonstruck,” and partake in a professor-led discussion by Professor.

Peter Mascuch. For tickets, visit plazamac.org.

Saturday, July 27

Art in the Park

Zen Shine, a new traveling metaphysical business, will host a family event at Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 East Sunrise Hwy, Lindenhurst, from 11-6:30 p.m. See world-renowned Golf Artist Elaine Faith Thompson as she unveils her newest painting, or grab a bite to eat at the food trucks- there’s something for everyone. Rain date: August 3. For more information, call 631-759-1956.

Saturday, July 27

Shakespeare in the Park: A Comedy of Errors

Islip Arts Council presents a FREE theater experience at South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, beginning at 6 p.m. See a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” from some very talented actors. Further information is located at isliparts.org.

Thursday, August 1

Islip Arts Council’s Thursdays on the Bay

Islip Arts Council will host live music at LI Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville at 6 p.m., featuring a performance by Three’s Accompany, an acoustic folk-rock band. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. More information can be found at isliparts.org.

Weekend of August 9-11

Pines Party

The height of summer is celebrated in Fire Island Pines with this most epic of all-night annual beach parties. Actually, multiple parties include tea dances, costumes, and pool parties all weekend long in Fire Island Pines. Now celebrating its 25th year, the theme for Pines Party 2024 is “Galactic Rodeo.” Silent Auction runs July 26-August 17. Visit pinesparty.com for more information and ticket purchase.

August 10

Concert in the Park

Concert in The Park Returns to Heckscher State Park with Orchestra Long Island under the baton of David Stewart Wiley and special guest soloist Eddie Barbash in Celebration of New York State Parks’ 100th Anniversary. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Visit IslipArts.org for more information.

Fun For Kids

Monday, July 22

Free Summer Movie: The Empire Strikes Back

The Town of Babylon will host a free summer movie for children: “The Empire Strikes Back” will be shown at Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Avenue, Copaigue, starting after sunset, approx. 8:35 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks! More information can be found at townofbabylon.com.

Monday, July 29

Singin’ at the Beach

The Islip Public Library welcomes children ages infant- entering second grade and their caregivers to listen to some fun music at 71 Monell Ave, Islip from 6:15-7 p.m. Join Darlene Graham on the library’s lawn as she sings her original summer-themed songs! For more information and to register, call 631-581-5933.

Week of Monday, August 5

Historic Sail Program

The Long Island Maritime Museum will host a sailing program for children ages 10-14 at 88 West Avenue, West Sayville, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Over the week, participants will learn about sailing first-hand as they’re aboard the Historic Oyster Sloop Priscilla. Cost: $185 per child. For more information, visit limaritime.org.

Ongoing “Fun For Kids” Events

L.I. Maritime Museum Summer Camp

Bay Days- an exciting summer discovery program that explores Long Island’s maritime habitats is offered for children ages 6-11. Fun-filled days with games, arts & crafts, field trips, experiments and more, followed by a trip over to Sunken Forest. Program runs weekly from July 1- August 16. Cost: $260/week, additional siblings

$180/week. To register, call 631-854-4974.

Book Bingo

Saltaire Library, 103 Broadway, Saltaire will host book bingo every Monday from July 8-Aug 26 at 7 p.m., for ages 4-12. Cost: $15 per person. More information can be found at saltaire.org/libraryprogram.

Cartooning for Kids

The Islip Arts Council will host a four-week cartoon workshop at 1701 Sunrise Hwy, Suite N1 (next to Dick’s Sporting Goods Main Entrance) Bay Shore from 12-2 p.m., on August 6, 13, 20, 27. Ages 6+ will learn the basics of cartoon drawing in this fun program! Cost: $100 per child. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Ongoing General Events

OBHS Art Show: “Good Morning, Ocean Beach”

The Ocean Beach Historical Society group art show at Bay Walk & Cottage remains on display through July 28. Artists include Craig Rubenstein, Gail Stamler, and Andrea Bass with works for sale. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Ocean Beach Historical Society For details, call 631-583-8972.

Trivia Mondays at Matthew’s

Matthew’s Seafood House, 935 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach will feature trivia every Monday this summer, beginning promptly at 8:15 p.m. Eat, drink and try your luck at winning the grand prize. Additional information can be found on Instagram @matthewsseafood.

Live Music at Island Mermaid

Mondays at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 8 p.m. catch local bar musician, Paris Ray. More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Tuesday Renter’s Bagel Breakfast

Renters are welcome to enjoy bagels and coffee every Tuesday from July 2-August 27 at Luxury Fire Island Homes Ocean Beach Office (across from Housers) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., while learning about all the events happening on Fire Island. Further information can be found at luxuryfireislandhomes.com.

Trivia Fridays at Le Dock

Le Dock will host trivia night, 60 Bay Walk, Fair Harbor at 8:30 p.m. Reservations aresuggested. For more information, email reservations@ledockresturant.com.

The Fire Island Follies

See the enchanting Fire Island Follies every Thursday at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, 9 p.m. Wild burlesque fun every weekend! More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Live Music Sundays at CJ’s

Stop by CJ’s Fire Island, 479 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach every Sunday at 3 p.m. to see live music from Johnny Kroo. More information can be found at cjsfireisland.com.

Farmer’s Markets

Babylon

Babylon Village Gazebo

244 West Main St.

Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon May-November, rain or shine

Bellport

471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October

Islip

655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November

Lindenhurst

116 N Wellwood Ave. Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June-November

Patchogue

East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

June-October

Sayville

The Islip Grange

10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.