As October Wanes: Things That are Happening at Month’s End

Zombies versus Humans. Who will win? Find out at the Running Dead 5K this weekend in Patchogue.

Saturday, October 25

The Running Dead 5K Run/Walk

Roam Patchogue and join in the Running Dead 5K, starting at 49 Smith Street, Patchogue, at 9 a.m. Humans will have a one-minute head start before the zombies! This spooky 5K is fun for all participants; try your luck at coming in first! To register, visit events.elitefeats.com/25runningdead.

Saturday, October 25

Town of Islip Apple Festival & Scarecrow Contest

The Town of Islip Apple Festival celebrates its 45th year at Islip Grange, 49 Broadway Avenue, Sayville, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, and apple-flavored treats around every corner! This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, October 25

The Seventh Day

“Seven days, one family, multiple guests. By the end, only one feast remains.” Directed and written by the award-winning Yaw Agyapong. The perfect Horror-Thriller for Halloween! There will be two showings – one at 6:30 p.m., the other at 9:30 p.m. at South Bay Cinemas, 495 Montauk Highway, West Babylon.

Saturday, October 25

Hammer of the Gods: Led Zeppelin Experience

The legendary touring act recreates the excitement of Led Zeppelin’s live concerts with pristine detail. Catch the band’s epic set at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets: $60-$90. For details and ticket purchasing, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Sunday, October 26

NYSF Spooky Happenings Faire

New York Solar Faire invites you to a Spooky Happenings Market at P&A Park, 21 Pearsall Avenue, Deer Park, from noon to 4 p.m. Explore and chat with over 100 local businesses, food trucks, readers, healers, oddities, tattoo artists, metaphysical item healers, and more! Rain date: November 2. This event is FREE to attend.

Thursday, October 30

Movies Turning 50

The Islip Arts Council (IAC) and AARP Long Island present Movies Turning 50, a celebration of classic films turning 50 years old! Enjoy a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sayville Theater, 103 Railroad Avenue, Sayville, at 7 p.m. Registration is required for this event; visit isliparts.org for details.

ONGOING

“The Wizard of Oz” at Argyle Theatre

We’re off to see the wizard at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, as an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz takes the stage! Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, this timeless tale will transport you and your little ones somewhere over the rainbow. Performances run from September 26 to October 26. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/the-wizard-of-oz.

“Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch” at CMPAC

Casper the friendly ghost has nothing on this non-conformist witch, who’d rather be chic than shock, as Annabelle Broom takes the stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, from October 4 through November 1. The enchanting children’s musical follows a young witch whose love of fashion keeps her in hot water with her elders, set to a catchy soundtrack. Come in costume for the chance to win a prize! For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com.

GIVE BACK THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Thanksgiving Food Drive

The Annual INTERFACE Thanksgiving Food Drive will accept donations from October 14 through November 13. Providing meals for almost 1,500 families last year, the program aims to reach more community members this season. Donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items will be collected at various locations throughout the Island. For a detailed list of accepted donations and drop-off locations, call (631) 451-8011.

SOCKTOBER: Sock & Glove Drive

The Bay Shore Lions Club will be collecting donations of new socks and gloves to support our neighbors in need this holiday season from October 1 to November 30. Donations will be accepted at three locations in Bay Shore: Pride Embroidery (34 W. Main Street), Variety Florist (45 2nd Avenue), and Dime (380 E Main Street). Your contributions will be distributed in Bay Shore through local food pantries.

Lighthouse Mission Thanksgiving Help

Help the Mission make a difference in the lives of local families by donating to the Thanksgiving season food distributions at Lighthouse Mission, 1543 Montauk Highway, Bellport. Donations of fresh or frozen turkeys, fresh or canned veggies, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and other Thanksgiving staples are needed by November 15. Consider grabbing an extra can while you’re shopping to help someone in need this season. For more

information, visit lighthousemission.com.

