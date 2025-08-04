Letters to the Editor: Bravo!

The cast of “Panzi! Queen of the Pines,” with the Rainbow Connection.

To the Editor,

It was a very nice surprise to see Brett Brubaker’s review in the latest edition of Fire Island News, especially following so soon after his review of APCG’s “Cherry Picked/Pizza and a Play” play-readings series.

The Intergenerational improv concept of Sheila Morgan’s ‘Rainbow Connection’ programming, a New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA )grant-funded project, showed initial promise in engaging young creatives with older Grove residents to create a storytelling cum cabaret experience. The initial grant allowed the Rainbow off-island cast members to live in Cherry Grove for two weeks, where they workshopped a production with local residents and the directors. Three iterations later, with challenges in participation and reduced housing funds, this undertaking was put on shaky ground.

Having almost the entire production, including scenery and tech, as a co-production with CM Performing Arts Company in Oakdale, a well-known, professional theater company, was a significant course correction and resulted in the show Mr. Brubaker so lavishly covered. Hopefully, a similar production model will continue to provide happy results.

Perhaps Fire Island News and community reach, combined with Brubaker’s laudatory reviews, will draw people from farther afield to Cherry Grove to see the theatre.

Thanks for having APCG’s back.

🎭 Carl Luss

