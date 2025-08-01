August Begins with Movies, Music, Sports, and Theater

August 7 is Lighthouse Appreciation Day. How do you plan to celebrate it?

Friday, August 1

Ocean Beach Movie Night: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG)

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Catch a screening of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG) and enjoy snacks with your friends! This event is FREE to attend.

Weekend of Friday, August 1

Pines Party: Dreamscape

Spend the weekend partying your heart out in the Pines as Dreamscape takes over the Pines Party! The crown jewel of New York’s queer nightlife calendar returns for another epic weekend of events—you’ll never want the party to stop! For tickets and more information, visit pinesparty.com.

Friday, August 1

ARTwalk: Susan Kravitz

The Cherry Grove Archives Collection presents ARTwalk: Susan Kravitz, an outdoor exhibition of Kravitz’s photographs taken in the LGBTQ+ community over the past 40 years. The collection will be on display and open to the public, free of charge, through Labor Day Weekend. These special photos explore the cultural history of Cherry Grove while capturing the joy, passion, and laughter that one can find in the remarkable gay community. For details, visit cgarchives.org.

Saturday, August 2

Ocean Beach Volleyball Tournament

The Village of Ocean Beach will host a Beach Volleyball Tournament on the beach at Surf View Walk, Ocean Beach, starting at 10 a.m. Come show your skills on the sand or support players from the sidelines! For more information, visit villageofoceanbeach.org.

Sunday, August 3

Summer Concert at Bayard Cutting Arboretum

Come spend a Sunday afternoon at the beautiful Bayard Cutting Arboretum with local band Easy Street playing some live music at 2 p.m. The band will be set up in the Carriage House overlooking Connetquot River. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and savor the sounds of sweet music! This event is free to attend; however, a parking fee applies. Empire Pass accepted.

Monday, August 4: IF (PG)

Town of Islip Movie Night

The Town of Islip will host a FREE movie night at Islip Grange in Sayville. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; the movie begins after dark. Catch a viewing of the 2024 film IF (PG) and spend quality time with your little ones. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on!

Tuesday, August 5

Town of Islip Shakespeare in the Park

The Islip Arts Council will host a summer series of Shakespeare performances, with a showing of Much Ado About Nothing at the Bay Shore Bandshell at 6 p.m. The Studio Theater Long Island Troupe will share their talents with audiences for FREE. Bring a snack, lawn chair, or blanket, and enjoy the show.

Wednesday, August 6

Town of Babylon Shakespeare in the Park

Experience a rendition of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part One at the Babylon Village Gazebo from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This event is FREE to attend. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and some snacks for a spectacular sunset performance!

Thursday, August 7

National Lighthouse Day Celebration

Visit the Fire Island Lighthouse with your little one to celebrate National Lighthouse Day! A FREE craft for kids will be offered, along with fun around every corner. Take a day trip your family will never forget. For more information, visit fireislandlighthouse.com.

Find more events in our most recent edition of Fire Island News. Submit your non-commercial event for consideration at no cost to events.fireislandnews.com.