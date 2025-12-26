Christmas is Done, But the Fun’s Just Begun! Late December /Early January Things to Do Over Holiday Break Along the Great South Bay

Friday, December 26

Owl Prowl: Citizen Science

Survey and discover the raptors of the night during a citizen science program at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of nature and the world around them while taking a peek at some of the creatures that inhabit our forests. Take a night off from scrolling and study the owls of Connetquot with a nature expert!

Saturday, December 27

Fleetwood Macked: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Back by popular demand, Fleetwood Macked: The Ultimate Tribute to Fleetwood Mac returns to the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 W. Main Street, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. All members of Fleetwood Macked have always been professional, touring rock musicians, adding to the authenticity and sound of the band. Catch their stellar set as a fun treat between Christmas and New Year’s! For tickets, visit boultoncenter.org.

Wednesday, December 31

Swingin’ into the New Year: Live Music Performance

The Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library will host the West Islip Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon of music. Join Maestro Paul Little and special guest Ken Kopolovicz as the orchestra rings in 2026 with the music of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Billy Joel, and many more favorites! This event is FREE to attend. The library is located at 1 South Country Road, Brightwaters, and the event starts at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, December 31

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band

The driving musical force that rocked Broadway and captivated millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical Rock of Ages showcases the skills of the entire original cast as they electrify Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 71 E. Main Street, Patchogue, at 7 p.m., celebrating the new year with epic music. The band’s serious commitment to playing great rock hits with their original energy makes this a must-see performance. These specifically selected musicians bring a renewed life to the music and hits of ‘80s legends. Admission: ~$60-$100. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Thursday, January 1

New Year’s Day Hike

The Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society (FILPS) welcomes the new year with a nature hike through the National Seashore, meeting at Robert Moses State Park Field 5 at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn how the beach responds to erosion and how the flora and fauna interact with the winter weather. Bring binoculars if you have them, as they’ll be a useful tool on this adventure. This walk is FREE to attend! Dress for the weather; conditions may be extreme.

Saturday, January 3

Saturday Evening Lighthouse Tower Tour

Experience the fantastic South Shore sunset from a new perspective at the top of the Fire Island Lighthouse! Bring a flashlight for your walk back to the parking field. Sunset: 4:37 p.m. Admission: $15/FILPS members, $25/non-members. For tickets and more information, call (631) 583-5901.

Saturday, January 3

Completely Unchained

The quintessential Van Halen tribute band, Completely Unchained, offers an unparalleled experience that captures the raw energy and spirit of the legendary rock group. Every member of the band is a phenomenal musician, and together they recreate the magic of Van Halen for audiences at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 W. Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. Their setlist includes all the classics, from “Jump” and “Panama” to “Hot for Teacher” and many more! For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

ONGOING

Through December 29

FROSTY’S BIG DAY: THE MUSICAL

Get ready for a holiday spectacular like never before as Frosty’s Big Day: The Musical takes the stage at CM Performing Arts Center! The magic in the Professor’s top hat brings Frosty the Snowman to life; discover what happens next with Frosty and friends in this charming musical adventure! Filled with catchy songs, lively dance sequences, and a heartfelt message about friendship, this enchanting stage production is a holiday treat for audiences of all ages. Rated G. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com.

Through January 4

THE HAPPY ELF AT ARGYLE THEATRE

Experience the new musical comedy The Happy Elf by Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist Harry Connick Jr., as it takes the stage during this holiday season at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The Happy Elf tells the story of Eubie the Elf, a lovable character who wants to spread Christmas cheer throughout the town of Bluesville. This festive tale of overcoming challenges, friendship, and the power of positivity is a jazzy, heartwarming event for all ages. Treat your whole family to this charming story of an underdog in the heart of Babylon. For tickets and more details, visit argyletheatre.com/thehappyelf.com.

Video courtesy of MyLITV, BroadwayandMain.com, and Islip.TV LLC. All rights reserved.

Through January 4

ANNIE AT THE ARGYLE THEATRE

What was once a popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Catch a performance of the “Best Musical” just minutes away at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through January 4. With equal measures of courage and optimism, Little Orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts even more with this musical adaptation of the original comic. Step into 1930s New York City, meet some curious characters, and experience the heartwarming storyline that will bring tears to your eyes. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/annie.

Through January 10

SAYVILLE FALLS HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Sayville Falls, 30 Hanson Place, Sayville, with a dazzling light show and an enchanting winter garden! Returning for its second year, expect exciting new features this season, including thousands of lights and holiday displays along the 18-hole miniature golf course. After a scenic walk-through, unwind with friends and family in your own cozy igloo, available for pre-booking. Equipped with ambient lighting and modern heating, you’ll want to spend hours in these charming structures. For reservations and more information, visit sayvillewinter.com.

Find more events happening in our neighborhoods in our most recent edition of Great South Bay News.

Would you happen to have a non-commercial event you’d like to have included in our events article? Submit your event for consideration to events.fireislandnews.com. It’s free, fast, and so easy to do!