What’s SUP Santa? Things to Do This Week, In the Heart of December, Along the Great South Bay

Santa takes to the sea and sky this week, as the 23rd reenactment of the Flying Santa takes place at Fire Island Lighthouse this weekend on December 13.

Friday, December 12

Shades of Music

The Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts Symphony Orchestra, with guest director Andrew Krahm, will present a one-of-a-kind musical performance at James Wilson Young Middle School, 602 Sylvan Avenue, Bayport, at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of soothing musical melodies, followed by a festive reception! Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is FREE to attend! For more details, visit baffa.org.

Saturday, December 13

Islip Library Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale

For the third consecutive year, the Islip Public Library will host their Holiday Craft Fair & Bake Sale at the library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indulge in delectable treats—with proceeds donated to the Toys for Tots Foundation—while browsing unique craft items for sale by local creatives. Specializing in handmade items, these vendors will help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones while, in turn, supporting small businesses.

Babylon Christmas Market

The Babylon Beautification Society will host the annual Outdoor Christmas Market at the Village Gazebo and Bayman Park, Babylon, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring over 85 vendors offering fine and unique gifts, this is the perfect spot to find something special for everyone on your list. Enjoy a variety of snacks, hot beverages, mulled wine, baked goods, and cheeses while browsing the booths. Santa Claus will be making an appearance. Bring your little ones for a memorable photograph, free face painting, and a free kids’ bounce house! Rain date: Sunday, December 14.

Islip Animal Shelter Pet Toy Drive

Support animals waiting for their “fur-ever” home by participating in the Islip Animal Shelter’s Annual Pet Toy Drive! Collection bins located in the lobby at 200 S. Technology Drive, Central Islip, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., make it easy to drop off various items for these adorable furry friends. Wish-list items include, but are not limited to, dog and cat toys and treats, bunny treats and toys, collars and leashes, and the best gift of all: a forever home. Help spread holiday cheer to the many adoptable animals patiently waiting for their future owners.

23rd Reenactment of the Flying Santa at Fire Island Lighthouse

Santa arrives at the lighthouse for his commemorative reenactment of the historic event at the Fire Island Lighthouse, off Field 5. A great photo opportunity, this event offers the chance to form lifelong memories with your little ones! Arrive early and dress for the weather; temperatures and wind can be intense during the off-season months. This event is FREE to attend. For more information, visit fireislandlighthouse.com

That Motown Band: Home for the Holidays

That Motown Band brings the magic this holiday season as they share their talents at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main Street, Patchogue, with a holiday spectacular! If you’re a fan of artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Supremes, you’ll adore this wondrous evening of entertaining musicians! Showtime: 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Saturday, December 13 & Sunday, December 14

“It’s a Wonderful Life in Patchogue”

The annual 1940s-themed, all-day affair returns to Patchogue for another year of holiday shopping, music, interactive events, and live re-enactments inspired by the film, It’s a Wonderful Life. This family-friendly event brings together people from across the island to celebrate community, collaboration, compassion, integrity, and pride. Spanning over two days, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there’s plenty of time to browse all the festival has to offer! This event is FREE to attend.

Holiday Pop-Up Artisan Show

The Bay Area Friends of the Arts will host the third annual Holiday Pop-Up Artisan Show at the BAFFA Art Gallery in Gillette House, 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville, from noon to 4 p.m. Ten local artisans will display their handcrafted items just in time for the upcoming holidays! Join in on the holiday shopping fun and enjoy live entertainment and light refreshments.

Meet Santa at Willy Nilly Trading

Cue the sleigh bells—the magic of the holiday season comes alive. Santa will make a series of appearances at the Willy Nilly Trading Christmas Store from 1 to 4 p.m. A visit with Santa is free, with a complimentary candy cane for the kids! Plus, you can take magical photos with Santa on your mobile device. Friends and family are welcome. Willy Nilly Trading is located at 153 West Main Street in Bay Shore.

Islip Community Fundraiser to Support Harp & Hound Staff

In the aftermath of Harp & Hound’s devastating fire, Great South Bay Brewery of Bay Shore, a fundraiser co-hosted with The Billy Moon Foundation, Jesse Gerhard Memorial Foundation to support the Harp & Hound staff. There will be a live band, raffles, 50/50 chances, and a toy drive with Santa. This is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids. The fun takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. at 25 Drexel Drive in Bay Shore.

Hearth & Holly at People’s Pub

Enjoy the music of Miles to Dayton, Nick Russell, and Melanie Morin & the Preddice Sisters for 2-4 p.m. at People’s Pub, 291 Bayport Ave. in Bayport. All proceeds will be donated to Island Harvest Food Bank. For ticket information, visit peoplespubbayport.com.

Through December 14

Lucky Bird at BACCA Arts Center

The Debut Theater Company proudly presents “Lucky Bird,” an original play by Anthony DiFranco at the BACCA Center of the Performing Arts, at 149 N Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. 7:30 p.m. showings are on December 5, 6, 12, and 13. 1 p.m. matinee showings are on December 7 and 14. Tickets at the door, or online at debutco.booktix.com.

Gone Whaling: Long Island Seamen of Color

The acclaimed traveling exhibit by New York State Parks, highlighting Black and Indigenous whalers from Long Island’s history, curated by Sandi Brewster-Walker of the Montaukett Nation, remains on display at the Connetquot River State Park Preserve Nature Museum through December 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public at 4090 Sunrise Highway in Oakdale. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Christmas with the New York Tenors

The sights and sounds of Christmas come alive with the New York Tenors; experience the magic in person as they take the stage at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main Street, Patchogue, at 3 p.m. Join Andy Cooney, Christopher Macchio, and Daniel Rodriguez, with special guest Sarah Juliana, for a night that will bring the spirit of Christmas into everyone’s heart. This Christmas concert will benefit Hope House Ministries, which focuses on caring for young people affected by addiction. Join us in the evening for beautiful music and community support! For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: On the Big Screen

Escape for a night off from holiday shopping and stress with a fun-filled night at the movies! Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main Street, Patchogue, presents the classic comedy film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on the big screen in the historic theatre! This unique viewing experience provides a new memory with the classic film, with showtime starting at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County will host their Annual Holiday Light Show at Camp Edey, located at 1500 Lakeview Avenue in Bayport, on Thursday-Sunday evenings throughout the holiday season. See sparkling lights up close as you walk through an enchanted trail in the woods filled with larger-than-life displays, some even designed by Girl Scouts themselves! Take photos at special photo spots like the iconic giant Christmas tree, and hang out in the Chill Zone for lawn games and treats. Don’t forget to visit Santa at his winter cabin for a classic memento photograph! This year, cozy bungalows are available to reserve for your group to chill out in style! Proceeds from this event help fund leadership programs and sponsorships that enable girls to join Girl Scouts on Long Island! For tickets and more information, visit gssc.us/en/activities/events/light-show.html.

“Annie” at the Argyle Theatre

What once was a popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical! Catch a showing of the beloved production just minutes away at the Argyle Theatre located at 34 West Main Street in Babylon, with showtimes running through January 4. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts even further with this musical adaptation of the original comic. Step into 1930s New York City, meet some curious characters, and endure the heartwarming storyline that’s sure to bring a tear to your eye. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/annie.

Sayville Falls Holiday Light Show

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Sayville Falls, located at 30 Hanson Place in Sayville, with a dazzling light show and enchanting winter garden! Back for its second year, expect some significant additions this season, featuring thousands of lights and holiday displays through the 18-hole miniature golf course. After a scenic walk, relax with friends and family in your own cozy igloo, available for advance booking. Equipped with ambient lighting and modern heating, you’ll want to spend hours in these aesthetic structures. For advanced reservations and more information, visit sayvillewinter.com.

Sprouts & Friends

Join Sprouts & Friends for a fun, safe, and creative way to spend time with your little one, ages 6 months to 4 years. Sessions will be held on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., with occurrences on November 22 and 29, December 6, 13, 20, and 27 at the Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center, 39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point. Driven to create joy while helping your little ones grow, learn, develop, and explore, this program involves playful activities, music, and movement. Bring a blanket, mat, or beach towel to sit on. Admission: $35 per 6-week session. To register and learn more, call (631) 363-5193.

“The Happy Elf” at Argyle Theatre

Experience the new musical comedy, The Happy Elf, by Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist, Harry Connick Jr., as it takes the stage during this holiday season at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The Happy Elf tells the tale of Eubie the Elf, a loveable fellow who wants to spread Christmas joy throughout the town of Bluesville. This festive tale of overcoming adversity, friendship, and the power of positivity is a jazzy, heartwarming occasion for all ages. Treat your whole family to this charming tale of an underdog in the heart of Babylon. For tickets and more details, visit argyletheatre.com/thehappyelf.

