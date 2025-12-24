Harry Connick Jr.’s “The Happy Elf” at Babylon’s Argyle Theater is a Holiday Must-See

The creator of The Happy Elf is none other than Harry Connick Jr. (born September 11, 1967), an American singer, pianist, composer, actor, and former television host. As of 2019, he has sold over 30 million records worldwide. Connick’s best-selling album in the United States is his Christmas album When My Heart Finds Christmas (1993).

Eubie (played by Will Logan, whose goal is to get on Broadway and whose credits include Junie B. Jones) is a cheerful elf who works in Santa’s workshop at the North Pole.

While looking over the Naughty and Nice Lists, Eubie notices that every child in the town of Bluesville is deemed naughty and decides to investigate why.

Bluesville is a gloomy town surrounded by darkness, where sunlight is scarce, only for a few moments a day, causing the residents to always be melancholy. The mayor (played by Alexander Cousins, Rock of Ages and Frozen) tells Eubie that Bluesville produces nonflammable coal and agrees to erect a Christmas tree in the town square if Eubie can make the town happy.

Eubie meets a girl named Molly, played by Hunter Fenstermaker (Junie B. Jones, The Aliens Came, Love’s a Funny Thing), who takes him to a Smile League of Bluesville (SLOB) meeting. Molly dismisses Eubie’s ideas, prompting him to think of a new plan, but he is suddenly taken to the North Pole.

As punishment for violating the rules, Santa (played by Ryan Van Nostrand, The Candle, Northshore vs. Westerberg High), takes away Eubie’s hat, stripping him of his magic. With encouragement from his friend Gilda (played by Emilia Guzzetta of Descendants, Shrek, and The Little Mermaid), Eubie returns to Bluesville while wearing her hat and polishes the cliffs surrounding the town. Unfortunately, their efforts are discovered when their mutual friend grows suspicious and informs Norbert (Julie Stewart, 42nd Street, Into the Woods), the head elf.

Now the question is this: Will the Happy Elf succeed in helping Bluesville? Will darkness prevail? Will he continue to be happy—and will there be a happy elf ending?

A captivating introduction—featuring powerful monologues, eye-catching sets, and vibrant costumes—launches this production with excitement and lively movement. The action keeps going nonstop.

The Happy Elf will be playing through Jan. 4, 2026. The Argyle Theater is located at 34 West Main Street in Babylon Village. For ticket information, visit argyletheatre.com.