February Begins with Puppy Yoga, Owl Prowls, and Radio Flashback Bands

Saturday, February 1
Puppy Love Yoga
Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and puppy love at Yoga Darshana Center’s first-ever Puppy Yoga class, held at 180 Great East Neck Road, West Babylon from 1-2 p.m. In partnership with Pawsitive Possibilities Rescue, this unique event offers gentle yoga poses alongside playful, adorable puppies. Each puppy is looking for a forever home, so you might even find your new best friend! Admission: $35/Person. To register call (631) 893-1146.
Saturday, February 1
Take Your Child to the Library Day at Islip Public Library
Stop in and share what you love about the Library with the librarians at Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip at Take Your Child to the Library Day! From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., attendees can fill out a paper heart for the Library to display, participate in a challenging scavenger hunt and win some prizes! This is an all-day long event, stop by anytime! For more information, call (631) 581-5933.
Saturday, February 1
Twist a Story with Mr. PoppinTwist
Mr. PoppinTwist is a balloon-based entertainer who brings his lifetime of experience, style and talent to each unique entertainment event! Catch his show, Twist a Story, at Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip at 11 a.m. Bring your imagination and your sense of whimsy; there’s no telling where the story will go! For details, visit isliplibrary.org.
Saturday, February 1
Owl Prowl
Join a guided hike around Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale from 5:45-8 p.m. This evening event is a unique quest to search for feathered friends. To register, call 631-581-1005.
Sunday, February 2
2025 Bayard Winter Concert Series: Serenade Duo
The New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation invites you to warm up from the winter cold and enjoy the comfort of fine classical music on Sunday afternoons at the Upper Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River from 1-3 p.m. Parking will be limited, so plan to arrive early! This concert is FREE to attend. For more information, call (631) 888-3525.
Wednesday, February 5
Local Author Event
The Brightwaters Historical Society is proud to host historian and author Claire Bellerjeau to Wohseepee Park Cabin, North Windsor Avenue, Brightwaters at 7 p.m. She will discuss the discovery of a new founding figure named Elizabeth and her interesting story. You won’t want to miss this liberating presentation. For more information, visit brightwatershistory.org.
Ongoing…
Discover Black Artists: For families with children of all ages. Drop into the Children’s Program Room during the month of February to learn about influential Black artists and create your own masterpieces inspired by their art. Feb. 3-28: at Patchogue Medford Library, 54-60E Main Street. 631–654–4700.
Saturday Storytime at Barnes & Noble: Children of all ages are invited to Barnes & Noble’s weekly Storytime at Gardiner Manor Mall, 842 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore at 11 a.m. Each week, a bookseller reads aloud old and new favorite picture books for everyone to enjoy. Take a break from your busy schedule and bring your little one to this tech-free event. For details, call (631) 206-0198.
Winter Learn & Play Classes: Bring your little one to explore The Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank in interactive hands-on classes. Each session has been designed to accentuate the child/caregiver learning experience. Classes are held outside as much as possible, but indoor space will be used if necessary. Dress for the weather! To register for sessions, visit ccesuffolk.org.
Disney’s Descendants: The Musical: Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show; jam-packed with comedy, adventure and hit songs from the films! The characters will be taking the stage at The Argyle Theatre, 24 West Main Street, Babylon with shows running from February 1-April 6. You won’t want to miss this exciting musical adaptation! For tickets and more information, call (844) 631-5483.
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical: Whatever you do, don’t let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! Experience the hilarious production at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, running from February 20- March 9. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, this musical is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. For tickets and details, visit cmpac.com.