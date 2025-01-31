February Begins with Puppy Yoga, Owl Prowls, and Radio Flashback Bands

Saturday, February 1

Puppy Love Yoga

Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and puppy love at Yoga Darshana Center’s first-ever Puppy Yoga class, held at 180 Great East Neck Road, West Babylon from 1-2 p.m. In partnership with Pawsitive Possibilities Rescue, this unique event offers gentle yoga poses alongside playful, adorable puppies. Each puppy is looking for a forever home, so you might even find your new best friend! Admission: $35/Person. To register call (631) 893-1146.

Saturday, February 1

Take Your Child to the Library Day at Islip Public Library

Stop in and share what you love about the Library with the librarians at Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip at Take Your Child to the Library Day! From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., attendees can fill out a paper heart for the Library to display, participate in a challenging scavenger hunt and win some prizes! This is an all-day long event, stop by anytime! For more information, call (631) 581-5933.

Saturday, February 1

Twist a Story with Mr. PoppinTwist

Mr. PoppinTwist is a balloon-based entertainer who brings his lifetime of experience, style and talent to each unique entertainment event! Catch his show, Twist a Story, at Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip at 11 a.m. Bring your imagination and your sense of whimsy; there’s no telling where the story will go! For details, visit isliplibrary.org.

Saturday, February 1

Owl Prowl

Join a guided hike around Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale from 5:45-8 p.m. This evening event is a unique quest to search for feathered friends. To register, call 631-581-1005.

Sunday, February 2

2025 Bayard Winter Concert Series: Serenade Duo

The New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation invites you to warm up from the winter cold and enjoy the comfort of fine classical music on Sunday afternoons at the Upper Carriage House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River from 1-3 p.m. Parking will be limited, so plan to arrive early! This concert is FREE to attend. For more information, call (631) 888-3525.