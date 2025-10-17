Get Scary as Halloween Approaches in October

Friday, October 17

Ocean Beach Movie Night

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7 p.m. Bring your beach chairs, blankets, and pillows to see a screening of Paddington in Peru (PG). Free popcorn and water will be provided. This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, October 18

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest

The Town of Islip Animal Shelter invites you and your furry friend to a Pet Halloween Costume Contest at the Islip Animal Shelter, 200 South Technology Drive, Central Islip, at 1 p.m. A $5 cash entry fee grants you access to the competition! Donate unused pet costumes to the shelter for the adorable shelter dogs to wear at the event! Please RSVP to animalshelter@Islipny.gov by October 15 to participate!

Saturday, October 18

Hispanic Heritage Day Celebration

The Islip Arts Council (IAC) has invited Hispanic/Latino artists to showcase their work in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring their art in an exhibit titled Collective Heritage. A closing ceremony will be held at the IAC Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring a full day of activities in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Day. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Saturday, October 18

“Halloweentown” Movie Night

Following the annual Fall Festival at Tanner Park, Baylawn Avenue, Copiague, children of all ages are invited to a viewing of the classic Disney Channel Original Movie, Halloweentown! Screening will begin at 7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets—and of course, snacks! This event is FREE to attend.

Saturday, October 18

Fall Festival at Tanner Park

The Town of Babylon will host the annual Fall Festival at Tanner Park, Baylawn Avenue, Copiague, from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy hay rides, live music, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, and more! Stick around for a screening of Halloweentown under the stars at 7 p.m. This event is FREE to attend. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Saturday, October 18

Bats & Brews Benefit 2025

Join Seatuck Environmental Association for a memorable night in support of Long Island wildlife at Bats & Brews, held at the Scully Estate, 550 South Bay Avenue, Islip, from 7 to 11 p.m. Featuring over 30 local brewers, a food court, live music by Paris Ray, an expert conservation lecture, and more. This event is not to be missed! For tickets, visit seatuck.org.

Sunday, October 19

Free Dental Care Day

Babylon Dental Care is proud to announce the return of its free dental care day, a heartfelt initiative that provides free dental care to the community, welcoming adults, children, and families who may not have access to dental care. No insurance or payment is required. Patients may receive one free service—a filling, cleaning, or extraction—based on their most urgent need. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Doors open to patients on a first-come, first-served basis until 1 p.m. or until the first 200 patients are served. Babylon Dental Care is located at Great South Bay Shopping Center, 785 West Montauk Highway, in West Babylon.

Sunday, October 19

Author Meet & Greet at Tiny Raccoon Books

Independent author Lauran Weber will be at Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue, Sayville, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a meet-and-greet and discussion about her book, Peter Poop Dreams of Going to Paris. This fun and relatable story helps kids understand what happens in our bodies while validating their feelings in an encouraging manner, benefiting families of all kinds. Take your little one for a day out at the bookstore

with a fun twist! This event is FREE to attend, and copies of her book will be available for purchase.

Ongoing

BIG WORKS by South Bay Art Association

The BAFFA Art Gallery, 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville, will showcase an exhibition by the South Bay Art Association on select weekends throughout October. Featuring tremendous talents, each artist brings their unique perspective and skill to the gallery, transforming it into a vibrant showcase of talent and vision. Experience the art first-hand by visiting the gallery on weekends. Visit southbayart.org for details and schedules. Saturday and Sunday, from noon-4 p.m. Last day of exhibition on October 19.

Sister Act at the Argyle Theater

Broadway comes to Babylon as Sister Act takes the stage at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The feel-good musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film has audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a genuinely moving story, Sister Act will leave you speechless. Catch performances on the main stage, running through October 26! Check with the online box office for times, tickets, and additional information at argyletheatre.com/sisteract.

“The Wizard of Oz” at Argyle Theatre

We’re off to see the wizard at The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, as an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz takes the stage! Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, this timeless tale will transport you and your little ones somewhere over the rainbow. Performances run through October 26! For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/the-wizard-of-oz.

Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch at CMPAC

Casper the friendly ghost has nothing on this non-conformist witch, who’d rather be chic than shock, as Annabelle Broom takes the stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931, Montauk Highway, through November 1. The enchanting children’s musical about a young witch whose love of fashion keeps her in hot water with her elders, set to a catchy soundtrack. Come in costume for the chance to win a prize! For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com.

GIVE BACK THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Thanksgiving Food Drive

The Annual INTERFACE Thanksgiving Food Drive will accept donations from October 14 through November 13. Providing meals for almost 1,500 families last year, the program aims to reach more community members this season. Donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items will be collected at various locations throughout the Island. For a detailed list of accepted donations and drop-off locations, call (631) 451-8011.

SOCKTOBER: Sock & Glove Drive

The Bay Shore Lions Club will be collecting donations of new socks and gloves to support our neighbors in need this holiday season from October 1 to November 30. Donations will be accepted at three locations in Bay Shore: Pride Embroidery (34 W. Main Street), Variety Florist (45 2nd Avenue), and Dime (380 E Main Street). Your contributions will be distributed in Bay Shore through local food pantries.

