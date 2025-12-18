Countdown to Christmas Day on the Great South Bay: December Things Do This Weekend and the Week Ahead

Saturday, December 20

Meet Santa at Willy Nilly Trading

Cue the sleigh bells—the magic of the holiday season comes alive. Santa will make one last appearance at the Willy Nilly Trading Christmas Store on December 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., before he prepares for his busy week ahead! A visit with Santa is free, and there is a complimentary candy cane for the kids! Plus, you can take magical photos with Santa on your mobile device. Friends and family are welcome. Willy Nilly Trading is located at 153 West Main Street in Bay Shore.

Saturday, December 20

Winter Solstice Social

The Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library will host an enchanting Winter Solstice Social at the library, 1 S. Country Road, Brightwaters, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate the holidays with crafting, snacks, second-hand jewelry shopping, and free photos for a fun and festive afternoon, with a live guest performance by the Harbormen Chorus. Donations to support the Mini Food Pantry and Hygiene Cabinet will be accepted. Registration is not required; this event is FREE to attend!

Saturday, December 20

A Box of Chocolates presents “Holiday Concert and Singalong”

Experience a delightful holiday concert blending modern and classic Christmas favorites with timeless and contemporary pop hits at the Unitarian Universalist Society of South Suffolk, 28 Brentwood Road, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. Like its namesake, this show offers something sweet for everyone, unwrapping joy, nostalgia, and a touch of surprise in every song! For more information, call (631) 968-0667.

Saturday, December 20

Jolabokaflod at Tiny Raccoon Books!

Jolabokaflod, or “Christmas book flood,” is an Icelandic tradition in which people gift books and chocolate to each other during the holiday season. Stemming from World War II, when most resources were in short supply but paper was imported easily, this unique tradition is shared at Tiny Raccoon Books, 277 Railroad Avenue, Sayville, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and holiday cookies provided by Sayville Bean and Brunch Sayville add a bit of sweetness to the night. Share the holiday feeling and browse for your next read at this charming event.

Sunday, December 21

Sound Bath & Guided Meditation

The Islip Arts Council invites you to a full-body slowdown amidst the holiday hustle as they welcome the solstice in the gallery’s first-ever Sound Bath & Guided Meditation evening. Sound baths offer a healing experience that helps reduce stress while permitting the body to enter a deep state of relaxation. Participants will be guided through a rich, healing sound journey at the Islip Arts Council Gallery, South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, from 2 to 4 p.m. Please bring your own cushion or blanket to settle in comfortably. Admission: $30 per person. For more information, call (631) 888-3525.

Sunday, December 21

Christmas with Chris Ruggiero

Chris Ruggiero will make his triumphant return to Bayway Arts Center, 265 E. Main Street, East Islip, for his first-ever Christmas show at the theater, filled with special guests and classic acapella stars. Whether you’re a teenager of the 1960s or just love good music, don’t miss one of the most energetic and fun-filled holiday rock-and-roll shows available! Showtime at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (631) 581-2700.

Sunday, December 21

Atlantic Wind Symphony: The Holiday Show

Join the Atlantic Wind Symphony at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main Street, Patchogue, for a late-afternoon Holiday Concert! At 3 p.m., audiences will be delighted to see a holiday sing-along and an uplifting program of holiday favorites performed by the talented orchestra, including the traditional performance of T’was the Night Before Christmas! For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

LAST DAY DECEMBER 21

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County will host its Annual Holiday Light Show at Camp Edey, 1500 Lakeview Avenue in Bayport, on Thursday-Sunday evenings throughout the holiday season. See sparkling lights up close as you walk through an enchanted trail in the woods filled with larger-than-life displays, some even designed by Girl Scouts themselves! Take photos at special photo spots like the iconic giant Christmas tree, and hang out in the Chill Zone for lawn games and treats. Don’t forget to visit Santa at his winter cabin for a classic memento photograph! This year, cozy bungalows are available to reserve for your group to chill out in style! Proceeds from this event help fund leadership programs and sponsorships that enable girls to join Girl Scouts on Long Island! For tickets and more information, visit gssc.us/en/activities/events/light-show.html.

Sunday, December 21 & Monday, December 22

Behold… The Moment! A Christmas Celebration

Embark on a stunning musical journey that highlights both the brilliance of divine light and the darkness of human fear at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, with two opportunities to experience Behold… The Moment! The celebration is bold and deeply moving; you’ll want to cherish the moment. With a 5 p.m. show on Saturday and a 7 p.m. show on Sunday, audiences will experience a religious concert like never before. Tickets are donation-based; reservations are recommended.

Friday, December 26

Owl Prowl: Citizen Science

Survey and discover the raptors of the night during a citizen science program at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of nature and the world around them while taking a peek at some of the creatures that inhabit our forests. Take a night off from scrolling and study the owls of Connetquot with a nature expert!

Ongoing Events

Through December 24

BRIGHTWATERS FARMS WINTER WONDERLAND

Come celebrate the holidays at Brightwaters Farms Winter Wonderland, 1624 Manatuck Blvd, Bay Shore! Open most days from noon until 8 p.m., families have the opportunity to experience pony rides, a Christmas playland, marshmallow roasting, meetings with Santa, and much more! The farm transforms into a holiday dreamland with twinkling lights best seen after sunset. Pick out and cut your perfect tree while enjoying dozens of other festive activities, the whole family will enjoy! For more information, call (631) 665-5411.

Through December 29

FROSTY’S BIG DAY: THE MUSICAL

Get ready for a holiday spectacular like never before as Frosty’s Big Day: The Musical takes the stage at CM Performing Arts Center! The magic in the Professor’s top hat brings Frosty the Snowman to life; discover what happens next with Frosty and friends in this charming musical adventure! Filled with catchy songs, lively dance sequences, and a heartfelt message about friendship, this enchanting stage production is a holiday treat for audiences of all ages. Rated G. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com.

Through January 4

THE HAPPY ELF AT ARGYLE THEATRE

Experience the new musical comedy The Happy Elf by Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist Harry Connick Jr., as it takes the stage during this holiday season at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. The Happy Elf tells the story of Eubie the Elf, a lovable character who wants to spread Christmas cheer throughout the town of Bluesville. This festive tale of overcoming challenges, friendship, and the power of positivity is a jazzy, heartwarming event for all ages. Treat your whole family to this charming story of an underdog in the heart of Babylon. For tickets and more details, visit argyletheatre.com/thehappyelf.com.

Through January 4

ANNIE AT THE ARGYLE THEATRE

What was once a popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Catch a performance of the “Best Musical” just minutes away at the Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through January 4. With equal measures of courage and optimism, Little Orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts even more with this musical adaptation of the original comic. Step into 1930s New York City, meet some curious characters, and experience the heartwarming storyline that will bring tears to your eyes. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/annie.

Through January 10

SAYVILLE FALLS HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Sayville Falls, 30 Hanson Place, Sayville, with a dazzling light show and an enchanting winter garden! Returning for its second year, expect exciting new features this season, including thousands of lights and holiday displays along the 18-hole miniature golf course. After a scenic walk-through, unwind with friends and family in your own cozy igloo, available for pre-booking. Equipped with ambient lighting and modern heating, you’ll want to spend hours in these charming structures. For reservations and more information, visit sayvillewinter.com.

Find more events happening in our neighborhoods in our most recent edition of Great South Bay News.

Would you happen to have a non-commercial event you’d like to have included in our events article? Submit your event for consideration to events.fireislandnews.com. It’s free, fast, and so easy to do!