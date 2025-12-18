Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Communities

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show 2025 in Bayport

By Shoshanna McCollum • Photos by Rob Verbeck Posted on
The Girl Scouts from across Suffolk County gathered to flip the switch on the annual Girl Scouts of Suffolk County(GSSC) Holiday Light Show on Nov. 28 at Camp Edey, at 1500 Lakeview Ave., Bayport. The highlight of the show will be “Girl Scout Way,” an area where the five winning creations from the 2025 Girl Scouts Holiday Light Design Contest will be on display. Each design was drawn by a Girl Scout, and the groundkeepers at Camp Edey custom-built them, with creations ranging from six to twelve feet tall. Local design-winners include: Olivia Castelli of Patchogue, Ciara Weisbecker of Babylon, and Amani Bradley-Coleman, Sienna Lebron, Teresa Cortez, Natalia Ciborowski, Kaylee Jimenez, Kiera Green-Wilson, Maggie Ericson, Bomi Oyewo, and Hanmi Oyewo of Lindenhurst. Launched more than 20 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show has grown into a Long Island tradition — transforming the scenic grounds of Camp Edey into an “Enchanted Forest” of lights. The show remains on display through Dec. 21.
President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Tammy Severino, with Suffolk County Supervisor Ed Romaine throwing the switch to start the light show, and Girl Scouts from across Suffolk County.
Photo by Rob Verbeck.

The Girl Scouts Suffolk County (GSSC) gathered to flip the switch on the annual Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show on Nov. 28 at Camp Edey, at 1500 Lakeview Ave., Bayport. The highlight of the show will be “Girl Scout Way,” an area where the five winning creations from the 2025 Girl Scouts Holiday Light Design Contest will be on display. Each design was drawn by a Girl Scout, and the groundkeepers at Camp Edey custom-built them, with creations ranging from six to twelve feet tall. Local design winners include: Olivia Castelli of Patchogue; Ciara Weisbecker of Babylon; and Amani Bradley-Coleman, Sienna Lebron, Teresa Cortez, Natalia Ciborowski, Kaylee Jimenez, Kiera Green-Wilson, Maggie Ericson, Bomi Oyewo, and Hanmi Oyewo of Lindenhurst. Launched more than 20 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show has become a Long Island tradition, transforming the scenic grounds of Camp Edey into an “Enchanted Forest” of lights. The show remains on display through Dec. 21.

Creative Director Jenna Kierstedt, with President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Tammy Severino
Suffolk County Supervisor Ed Romaine, and GSSC Digital Marketing Lead Elena Rios.
Amani Bradley-Coleman of Troop 506 in Lindenhurst, alongside her winning light show design.
The Byar Family from West Islip is enjoying the display.
The Miller family came from Brookhaven to see the light show.
Cole Phelan and his mom, Ashley, from Patchogue, had a great time too!

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

Related Articles

More from our sister sites