Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show 2025 in Bayport

The Girl Scouts Suffolk County (GSSC) gathered to flip the switch on the annual Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show on Nov. 28 at Camp Edey, at 1500 Lakeview Ave., Bayport. The highlight of the show will be “Girl Scout Way,” an area where the five winning creations from the 2025 Girl Scouts Holiday Light Design Contest will be on display. Each design was drawn by a Girl Scout, and the groundkeepers at Camp Edey custom-built them, with creations ranging from six to twelve feet tall. Local design winners include: Olivia Castelli of Patchogue; Ciara Weisbecker of Babylon; and Amani Bradley-Coleman, Sienna Lebron, Teresa Cortez, Natalia Ciborowski, Kaylee Jimenez, Kiera Green-Wilson, Maggie Ericson, Bomi Oyewo, and Hanmi Oyewo of Lindenhurst. Launched more than 20 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show has become a Long Island tradition, transforming the scenic grounds of Camp Edey into an “Enchanted Forest” of lights. The show remains on display through Dec. 21.