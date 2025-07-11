In the Heart of July: Things to Do on the South Shore and Fire Island

Weekend of July 12

BOFFO Performance Festival Fire Island Pines

The BOFFO Performance Festival returns with a hot weekend of music, dance, and fun! Join the Day Festival on the beach and stay up late for the Night Festival, which goes until sunrise. Each part of the festival showcases performances and DJ sets from some of the most exciting artists and musicians in New York and beyond! Don’t miss a weekend in Fire Island Pines like no other. For tickets and more information, visit boffo.art.

Saturday, July 12

Sasha Velour- The Big Reveal Live Show

Fire Island Pines welcomes Sasha Velour for a special live show at Whyte Hall, 577 Coastguard Walk, Fire Island Pines, at 6 p.m. Ticket includes Sasha’s “Celebration Party” immediately following the show with Open Bar & Catered Food! Admission: $150 per person. For tickets and more information, visit fipap.org.

Saturday, July 12

Fire Island Film Festival

The Fifth Annual Fire Island Film Festival will be held at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7 p.m. Catch a showing of new films from local creatives, a Q&A with directors and actors, and a chance to feel like a movie star on the red carpet! For tickets and more information, visit fifilmfest.com.

Sunday, July 13

Audrey’s Children (PG)

This special addition to the Ocean Beach Summer Movie Series features Audrey’s Children: the Untold True Story of Audrey Evans, starring Natalie Dormer, with a Q&A session with movie producer Bradley Gallo. This free film event at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, will take place from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Live Music at Bayard Cutting Arboretum

The Islip Arts Council will host a FREE summer concert series at the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River, at 2 p.m. Enjoy live music from the local band Nina Et cetera while spending time in the lovely landscape of the arboretum. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Monday, July 14

Movie in The Park: Zootopia (PG)

The Town of Islip will host a FREE movie night at Brookwood Hall, East Islip. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; the movie begins after dark. Enjoy food trucks, an ice cream truck, and a viewing of Zootopia.

Tuesday, July 15

Alive by the Bay

Alive by the Bay, the popular summertime street festival, is back with a spectacular lineup. Visit Main Street, Bay Shore, from 5-9 p.m. for live music, food specials, street vendors, and more! For details, visit @alivebythebaybayshore on Instagram.

Tuesday, July 15

Straight No Chaser- Summer: The 90s

Experience an evening of a cappella like you’ve never seen before as Straight No Chaser (SNC) enchant the stage at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, at 8 p.m. Tickets: $59-$89. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Wednesday, July 16

Shakespeare in the Park

The Islip Arts Council will host a summer series of Shakespeare performances, with a showing of Much Ado About Nothing at the Long Island Maritime Museum, West Sayville, at 6 p.m. The Studio Theater Long Island Troupe will share their talents with audiences for FREE. Bring a snack and a lawn chair for a fun time! (Additional performances will take place at the Bay Shore Band Shell on August 5, Brookside Park on August 16, and Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River on August 24.)

Thursday, July 17

Hands Across Ocean Beach

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce invites you to Hands Across Ocean Beach, a family-friendly event and fundraiser taking place from one end of Ocean Beach to the other at 3 p.m. Enjoy complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and drinks, along with plenty of fun activities for the kids! Cost: $20 per adult, including a T-shirt. Kids are free! For more details, visit oceanbeachchamberofcommerce.com.

Thursday, July 17

Thursday on the Bay

The Islip Arts Council invites you to a live music event at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, Sayville, at 6 p.m. Enjoy a performance by Three’s Accompany, featuring a modern mix of acoustic folk rock, alternative, pop, and classic rock. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Thursday, July 17

Ocean Beach Family Bingo Night

The Ocean Beach Community Fund will host a Family Bingo Night at the OB Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Fire Island Physical Therapy and Wellness, Fire Island Sales & Rentals, Landscaping and More, and SGM Interiors, this is a family-friendly event for all of your loved ones to enjoy! Come on down and try your luck at winning some fun prizes.

Friday, July 18

Movie Night in Ocean Beach: Wicked (PG)

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a FREE movie night at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 7:30 p.m. Spend time with friends, enjoy delicious snacks, and catch a viewing of a fan-favorite movie!

Weekend of July 18

Fire Island Dance Festival

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Fire Island Dance Festival returns for another year of captivating performances, set against breathtaking ocean views, and a passionate community dedicated to making a difference. The festival unites the Fire Island Pines community in support of Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Beginning with an opening performance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, followed by a Leadership Supporter sunset performance at 7 p.m., and a closing performance at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 20. Tickets and more information are available at dradance.org.

