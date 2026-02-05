Having Fun in February: Things to Do This Weekend and the Week Ahead

February 6 & 7

“Guys & Dolls”

The Bayport-Blue Point High School Music Department proudly presents “Guys & Dolls”. Tickets will be available at the door for all performances. Our production opens this coming Thursday evening, and the performance schedule is as follows: * Thursday, February 5 at 7:00 PM (Special Offer: $5 Tickets for B-BP * High School students.) * Friday, February 6 at 7:00 PM * Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 PM * Saturday, February 7 at 7:00 PM Ticket prices are $15 for students/senior citizens and $20 for adults. The Bayport-Blue Point High School Auditorium is located at 200 Snedecor Ave. in Bayport.

Saturday, February 7

Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition Presents Super Bowl Sunday

Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday by supporting the Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition at Mary Carroll’s Irish Pub, 218 N. Wellwood Avenue, Suite #2, from 3-6 p.m. Your $25 donation includes one free drink and one free raffle ticket. The regular menu will be available for purchase. Enjoy great raffle baskets, lots of laughs, and more! Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Visit babylonbreastcancer.org for details.

Black History Month: Space Explorers

Learn about the history of Black men and women astronomers and astronauts that shaped our understanding of the cosmos! Stargazing is weather permitting! Family Programs are geared for ages 6 and up. Advanced registration required. The event takes place from 5:45-8 p.m. at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, in Oakdale.

Andy Falco’s Bluegrass Laboratory

Ok, Bluegrass lovers, Andy Falco‘s Bluegrass Laboratory is back—this time with another amazing band of pickers. The show beging at 8:30 p.m. at the People’s Pub, 291 Bayport Ave. in Bayport .For tickets, visit their virtual box office.

Sunday, February 8

Winter Concert Series: Opening Day

New York State Parks presents the Winter Concert Series at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River, with indulgent live music at 1 p.m. Enjoy a performance by pianist J.K. Hodge, set to the serene winter scenes of the Arboretum. This performance is FREE to attend. Seating will be limited, so plan to arrive early. For more events, visit isliparts.org.

Monday, February 9

Coffee with the Chamber President

A community-adored event, Coffee with the Chamber President, returns for its first 2026 session, held at Fire Island Vines, 1 East Main Street, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. Stop by to chat about the beloved Bay Shore community and discuss improvements and minor adjustments the neighborhood needs. For details, visit fireislandvines.com.

Wednesday, February 11

GALENTINE’S DECORATE A HEART BOX CRAFT PARTY

Get crafty for Galentine’s Day and decorate our own vintage-inspired heart-shaped box! Perfect for holding trinkets, treats, or other keepsakes. Choose a box to decorate with paint, lace, ribbon, fake flowers, and more. Bring your favorite girlfriends, sip on wine, and enjoy treats as we share each other’s company! All supplies and wine are included for $30 per person. The Islip Arts Council Gallary is located inside South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Registration in advance advised.

Friday, February 13

Donna Summer Tribute

Blessed by God with the gift of voice and a grandmother who filled her heart with beautiful songs, Rainere Martin learned at an early age that she could use her voice to lift a soul and bring joy to all who heard her sing. Experience the magic at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, as she takes the stage at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org/ultimatedonna.

Saturday, February 14

Valentine’s Evening Tower Tour at Fire Island Lighthouse

Come enjoy the sunset with your special someone at the tallest lighthouse in New York, the Fire Island Lighthouse. Observe the cascading skyline from the top of the tower as nightfall hits on Valentine’s Day. Arrive before 4:45 p.m. to ensure optimal sunset viewing time (the sun sets at 5:27 p.m.). Flowers and chocolate will be provided. Cost: $50 per couple. Reservations are required. Visit fireislandlighthouse.com for details.

ONGOING

Through February 21

“Pinkalicious The Musical” at CM Performing Arts

CM Performing Arts Center will showcase Pinkalicious: The Musical on the Main Stage from January 18 through February 21. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, despite warnings from her parents, which lands her in the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe! A dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast, but when her pink hue goes a little too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of trouble! Experience the charming tale set to catchy music at CM, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale. Performance times vary; visit cmpac.com for tickets and more information!

Through March 22

“Descendants: The Musical” at Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains are invited to attend Auradon Prep! Experience the exciting story as it unfolds on the Main Stage at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Showtimes run through March 22. For tickets, visit argyletheatre.com.

Through March 22

Disney’s “Newsies”

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical comes to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through March 22. Choreographed by Trent Soyster, directed by Tommy Ranieri, and under the musical direction of Jonathan Brenner, this turn-of-the-century classic is a spectacular adaptation of the Broadway musical. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

