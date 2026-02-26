Babylon Village Downtown Evolves with Mixed-Use Properties

In Babylon Village, residential units above restaurants and retail shops—known as “mixed-use properties”—contribute to the vibrant, bustling life within the community. Among these, 238-240 Deer Park Avenue was recently sold for $4.625 million, a sale highlighting the continued demand for prime mixed-use properties in the Town, while another is located a few blocks south at 180 Deer Park Avenue.

The three-story, 13,500-square-foot property at 240 Deer Park Avenue was purchased from local commercial real estate investor Darius Mroczkowski. Stacy McFadden, a Licensed Associate Broker with Signature Premier Properties in Babylon, procured the buyer and represented the seller—240 Deer Park Ave. LLC, an affiliate of Paulicelli Brothers Properties—in the transaction, according to Long Island Business News (LIBN) Signature Premier Properties, describes the property as consisting of two attached buildings on a single deeded lot, comprising a mix of residential and retail tenants and a separately deeded private parking lot with 14 dedicated spaces, an amenity described as “rare and highly sought after in this bustling downtown location.”

The property’s location and characteristics highlight why Babylon Village remains a focus for investors.

“Babylon Village continues to attract strong investor interest because it’s easy to get to by train or car, has a great walkable downtown, and steady tenant demand,” McFadden told GSBN in an email interview. “…While many investors are focused on value-add opportunities right now, this sale [at 238-240 Deer Park Avenue] showed that stabilized, fully occupied buildings in prime locations are still highly desirable. We had strong interest with multiple offers, which really speaks to both the quality of the asset and the strength of the village,” she added.

LIBN describes the property as having “eight apartments, four two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units, located above businesses including La Bottega Italian Gourmet and ATL Wing Spot, which recently opened in August and October 2025, respectively. Other tenants include OG Ramen, Salon Hue, Lucky Barbershop, and the Momentum School of Music.

McFadden explained that the Village has “seen a lot of positive changes lately,” highlighting new restaurant additions. She also pointed to the nearby, recently built three-story mixed-use development at 180 Deer Park Avenue, which the Babylon Industrial Development Agency (IDA) describes as having 27 residential units on the second and third floors and seven retail/office units all within walking distance to the Babylon LIRR.

In an email interview with GSBN, Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce President Tom Vitale discussed the Village’s growth and revitalization, and how they’re reflected throughout downtown.

“With the continued revitalization of the buildings on Main Street, Deer Park Avenue, John Street, and Cooper Street, we already see even more new business coming to the Village.” He noted that last year, twenty new or refreshed businesses developed in the Village, either under new ownership or in larger spaces.

Mixed-use properties like 238-240 Deer Park Avenue and 180 Deer Park Avenue combine businesses and residential spaces, helping to populate the Village and support Downtown life.

“While additional housing opportunities bring new residents to the Village, we are a welcoming community and love when all people come from everywhere to visit with us…” Vitale said. “The Village is such a walkable 2.9 square miles—anywhere our residents live makes it a super easy walk into any of our business corridors. However, proximity makes for many of our businesses’ repeat customers, and helps build community.”