Islip Town’s 7th Annual SeaFest Wraps Up the Summer

The Town of Islip’s Annual SeaFest was held at Bay Shore Marina, which was an ideal setting for the Great South Bay area favorite, now in its seventh year. Festival attendees of all ages enjoyed food trucks, craft beer, pony rides, a petting zoo, beach games, and fun on the stunning Great South Bay, along with dozens of vendors selling handcrafted items and gifts. Live music from guest band J Haus kept the celebration lively, and visitors could dance the whole day without worries, as the Town offered free parking and admission.