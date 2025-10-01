The Bay Shore Legacy of Leggio’s Deli Continues

The cressic stone brick facade of Leggio’s Deli is open for business again under new ownership.

For 60 years, Leggio’s Deli on Fourth Avenue in Bay Shore has been a cornerstone of the community. In June, the deli changed hands to new owner Dennis Regan, who promises to preserve its legacy.

Leggio’s Deli stood out from other local delis, with its portrait of Saint Padre Pio in the front window and a retro, early 1960s interior, equipped with a local wall of fame.

However, the most distinctive feature was Joseph Leggio and the late Louis Leggio’s infectious smiles and their ability to know everyone on a first-name basis. Offering slices of their fresh provolone or mozzarella on wax paper while they made your sandwich, Louis and Joe would ask about your family or discuss local events.

“Our family was bricklayers; we built the extensions on St. Patrick’s Church, Fifth Ave Elementary School, and Bay Shore High School,” explained Joseph.

“My godparents, Tony and Josephine Winds, were closing their butcher shop and grocery store, and we bought it. After I bought it, the Winds used to come in and show me how to operate the store.” The lunch crowd of teachers and students from Bay Shore High School contributed to the deli’s success.

“Through the years, many people have come in for a sandwich on their way to Fire Island, such as John Lennon, and members of the Rolling Stones,” stated Joseph.

“Joey and Louis had the old-school Italian hospitality values,” Joseph and Louis’ niece Tina Leggio explained when asked what made the deli successful for 60 years. “No one left hungry. They knew the neighborhood. If a family were going through a hardship, they would not charge that person for the sandwich, or under their hero in the bag would be a sum of money to help the family.”

Joe Pers of Brightwaters, who grew up near the deli, explained, “Joey and Louis were heart-warming, which made it a great feeling to go there. For all the neighborhood kids, it was our meeting place and a bonding spot. Joseph and Louis would watch over all the neighborhood kids to make sure they did not get into any trouble.”

The best example of the Leggio family’s generosity was on the 50th anniversary of the deli. As a tribute, the community came together to donate money to upgrade the deli. The funds collected, Joseph refused to accept, stating: “Give it to the children. If it wasn’t for them and this town, our store wouldn’t be a success.” The money raised created the Joseph & Louis Leggio Scholarship Fund for Entrepreneurship. The scholarship is awarded through the Bay Shore Alumni Association but funded through the Leggio family.

Before 2022, the Leggios wanted to keep the deli under family ownership, but the sudden death of Louis forced the family to sell.

Manager Billy Couto of Middle Island, who innovated and revamped the menu, explained:

“My partners buy and sell houses, and we came across this parcel. We heard a lot about its legacy and long-standing tradition in the community since 1964. It was a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t we keep it that way? They [Leggios] touched so many people; how can you not keep this around?”

The renovation cost over $300,000, but nostalgic details—such as the butcher block, the portrait of Padre Pio, and some of the red checkered paper in the windows—were left in place as part of the new ownership’s effort to honor the legacy.

Couto added that he’s excited to be part of the continuation of Leggio’s tradition.

“Everything is made fresh every day,” said Couto. “All the salads, grilled chicken, everything. We kept some of the top four sandwiches that the Leggios had, and we introduced about 32 new signature sandwiches. The selection provides the option for people to have a different sandwich every day throughout the month. We have chicken cutlet sandwiches, veggie sandwiches, wraps, build-your-own heroes, and more.”