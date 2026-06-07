Fire Island has always had a reputation for exclusivity and escape. This June, are buyers prioritizing privacy and wellness amenities over space and traditional luxury features?

Margaret (Meg) Smith

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

margaretsmith@danielgale.com, (516) 578-7153

I don’t believe buyers are necessarily choosing one wellness amenity over space, or vice versa, because each community on Fire Island offers its own unique lifestyle and atmosphere. This distinction has always been part of the magic of Fire Island. From one town to the next, the experience can change completely — some buyers are drawn to vibrant restaurant scenes, social energy, and nightlife, while others are seeking an oasis of complete privacy, tranquility, and a true escape from everyday life. What makes Fire Island so special is that buyers can truly find the setting that fits their vision, whatever that may be. It could be prioritizing wellness, luxury, relaxation, location, and amenities, or countless other bucket list items. Whether a buyer is seeking quiet seclusion, coastal charm, or a more lively beach community, it can all be found on Fire Island.

Brian Connor

Licensed Real Estate Agent

Realty Connect USA

bconnor@realtyconnectusa.com

(631) 806-3783

Yes, I think buyers in Fire Island today are focusing more on privacy, peace, and lifestyle than the size of the home or flashy luxury features. Fire Island already offers something unique with the “no car” atmosphere, beach lifestyle, and separation from the fast pace of everyday life, and that’s exactly what many buyers are looking for right now. I’m seeing more interest in things like private outdoor spaces, rooftop decks, outdoor showers, spa-like bathrooms, pools, and homes that really embrace indoor/outdoor living. People want a place where they can truly disconnect, recharge, and spend quality time with family and friends. Luxury is still important, but its definition has shifted over the last few years. Buyers are becoming more intentional about what they want, and many would rather have a smaller home with incredible views, privacy, and a relaxing atmosphere over a larger property that doesn’t offer the same feeling of escape. A lot of buyers coming into Fire Island are not just purchasing a summer home; they’re buying into a lifestyle and an experience that’s difficult to replicate anywhere else on Long Island.

Emily LaRocca

Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Netter Real Estate

elarocca@netterrealestate.com

(631) 661-5100

Today’s buyers are increasingly prioritizing privacy, wellness, and lifestyle-driven amenities over sheer square footage or traditional luxury features. Since the pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift toward homes that offer peace, flexibility, and a sense of retreat, particularly in coastal and suburban markets such as Long Island and Fire Island. Buyers are placing greater value on quiet streets, private outdoor spaces, mature landscaping, and homes that feel tucked away rather than exposed. Wellness-focused features that were once considered luxury extras have now become major selling points, including home gyms, saunas, steam showers, cold plunges, air purification systems, and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces designed to promote relaxation and healthy living. At the same time, many buyers are moving away from oversized formal rooms and excessive square footage that may look impressive but offer limited everyday functionality. Instead, they are asking how a home will enhance their daily lifestyle and emotional well-being. Updated kitchens, flexible work-from-home spaces, resort-style outdoor areas, and thoughtfully designed layouts often outperform those of larger, more traditional luxury estates. In today’s market, lifestyle, comfort, and privacy are becoming the new definition of luxury.

Robin Citriniti

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Netter Beach Estates

rcitriniti@netterbeachestates.com

(917) 734-6624

Wellness amenities are considered a plus in most home sales, but they are not necessarily in high demand on Fire Island at this time. I’ve noticed in recent transactions in the area that after purchasing a home, some owners may choose to then add features such as a pool, sauna, or outdoor hot tub. This has been seen in past years as well. As for the interiors of homes being sold, sellers may occasionally leave objects behind if requested by the buyer, such as gym equipment and other large specialty products. Many homeowners take advantage of the natural amenities in the beauty of Fire Island by walking along the beach, riding bikes through town, and using vessels on the Great South Bay. Overall, these hyper-modern wellness-focused amenities have not yet become a significant trend or expected requirement in the Fire Island market, as its natural beauty speaks for itself.