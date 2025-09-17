Do you find that real estate buyers on the South Shore are more decisive in the fall, aiming to close before the holidays?

Debbie Carpluk

We are often asked, ‘When is the best time to buy or sell real estate?’ and yet there is no one direct answer. Statistically speaking, for my own team’s production year-over-year in 2023 and 2024, our multi-year trends have shown an increase in business during November compared to June. With the upcoming inventory that’s expected by the end of this year, we anticipate 2025 to be on target with the previous years. Buyers who have been in the market for some time are frustrated with the average sales prices throughout Long Island, as there has been no sign of decline. Many personal factors are taken into account aside from interest rates and monthly costs. The ability to close and celebrate the holiday season in their new home, as well as the tax benefits, are both important factors to many buyers. But I always say, there’s no time like the present!

Megan Gardner

A subtle shift in buyer behavior is seen each year as we move from summer to fall in the Great South Bay area. During the summer months, many buyers are balancing vacations, day trips, and summer schedules, which can sometimes delay decision-making. However, once fall arrives, attention often turns back toward the home and the possibility of being settled in a new space before the holiday season begins. This doesn’t mean every buyer is in a rush, but there is usually a stronger sense of focus. The fall timeline lends itself to more decisive action, since homes that go under contract early can close in time for the holidays – and who doesn’t love a new home for the holidays? Buyers also see this as the perfect opportunity to enter the market without the distractions of summer or the unpredictability of winter weather. For sellers, autumn offers its own advantages. The cooler weather makes showings more enjoyable, fall colors create beautiful curb appeal and staging can highlight warmth and comfort in ways that resonate with buyers. While not a drastic swing, autumn tends to bring a more intentional pace to the market, benefiting both sides of the transaction.

Richard Bocchieri

Over my 38 years of listing and selling real estate on the South Shore, I’ve noticed a consistent trend: the market often experiences a shift in momentum in September and October. As the summer winds down, many prospective buyers begin to re-enter the market. With vacations ending, children back in school, and daily routines settling in, people find themselves with more time to focus on a serious home purchase. The weather in early fall tends to be ideal for viewing properties. Many buyers today have a better opportunity to purchase a home before the holidays, and many would like to be in their homes before the severe winter weather. Usually, there is less inventory just before the holidays, and buyers will have a more profound sense of urgency to purchase. However, I have also noticed that there is often less competition for buyers during this time, as many have already purchased their homes, and others put buying on hold until after the holidays.

Jeanne Edwards

The real estate market definitely has seasons and reasons over the course of the year. This creates decisive pools of buyers. Fall buyers tend to be decisive for a variety of reasons. The most decisive buyer has been shopping for a while and has narrowed down their three shopping variables of price, location, and style/condition of the residence, and may have lost out in bidding wars on properties they really liked. They will jump on a new property or one whose price has been lowered into their qualified price range and meets their criteria. Their decisiveness focuses more on getting the house than closing before the upcoming holiday season. A second pool of fall buyers are the bargain hunters on the lookout for properties that have lingered on the market through the spring/summer selling season with the hope of negotiating a lower price with sellers that are done with living with their property on the market, don’t want the carrying cost of a beach house not used during the winter months, or are motivated to close before year’s end to take advantage of potential tax write offs. Some buyers have a property to sell before they can purchase another property. So, while it may be desirable to close before the holidays, it is more of a bonus that comes along with finding the right property than the primary motivation to wrap up a deal.