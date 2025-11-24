As we head deeper into the fall season on the South Shore, are trends pointing toward steady activity, a slowdown, or new opportunities?

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Luxury Fire Island Homes

As we head deeper into fall on the South Shore, the market has shifted into a steadier rhythm. After a busy summer, activity has leveled out. According to Zillow, average home values across the South Shore range from $640K to $720K, with modest growth of 1–3% over the past year. Homes are still going under contract within about 30 days, which shows that demand remains strong even as things cool down seasonally. Inventory remains the most significant factor: There aren’t enough homes to meet demand, which is keeping prices stable. Buyers are still out there, but they’re focused and want clean, move-in-ready homes, not projects. For sellers, this is the perfect chance to stand out. With fewer listings competing for attention, the houses that show well and are priced strategically are the ones that move. Overall, it’s a healthy fall market—grounded, steady, and full of opportunity for anyone clear on their next step.

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

As we head deeper into the fall season along the South Shore, market activity has picked up overall, with new listings coming to market daily and moving off the shelf quickly if well-priced. Interest rates are holding steady in the 6% range, with a downward trend. Prices are still inching up in some market segments, albeit at a slower pace. We have started to see some price decreases if the initial offering price overshot what the market was willing to pay. A consistent trend we are seeing is an increase in market segmentation. The upper price tier, a million dollars, and the lower price tier, under $700,000, are more active than the middle price tier, which is taking slightly longer to sell. The bidding wars are primarily in the lower segment for properties in move-in condition, in a prime spot, and with good bones. Downsizers are showing a desire to maintain a footprint on Long Island without the maintenance of a house and yard. In contrast, first-time buyers are looking to co-ops and condos as a reachable purchase option to start building equity rather than renting. Most trends point to continued steady activity, with a well-informed consumer seeking value for their dollar. They are willing to stretch their price point for a move-in-ready home but will pass on those that require many big-ticket updates unless the price reflects the property’s condition. As always, opportunities arise for those who are savvy and ready to move quickly. Preparation and staying informed are the keys to success in any market. Know your values.

Christine Cirillo

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Netter Real Estate

Heading deeper into the fall, I’m finding that the market is still moving fast! The end of summer vacation has brought a fresh wave of new listings across the South Shore, along with a few price cuts to homes that didn’t sell during the busy summer months. Buyers are still facing fierce competition and must remain persistent, patient, and prepared. Most homes on the South Shore have been receiving acceptable offers within two to four days of their first open house, a clear sign that demand remains strong. Every situation is different, but one thing that remains true—timing is everything. Buyers must keep their schedules flexible enough to attend open houses as soon as they’re listed, secure their pre-approval, and have a trusted inspector on standby for any last-minute steps. In my personal experience, it seems that the buyers who approach the process with confidence and preparation are the ones who ultimately celebrate at the closing table. Staying proactive, organized, and optimistic can make all the difference during this process. Always keep your eye on the prize, trust the process, and stay one step ahead to secure your dream home!

Lisa Ann Locorriere

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Signature Premier Properties

As we head into the fall season on the South Shore of Long Island, the market remains steady and active. We are seeing a subtle but important shift, as inventory levels are certainly better than in past years, giving buyers more options. However, some homes are staying on the market a bit longer than usual, giving buyers a bit more negotiating room. For sellers, the homes that are still selling quickly are well-staged, well-priced, and move-in ready. In this market, overpricing and lack of preparation are contributing to homes staying on the market longer. Overall, the market is settling into a more balanced phase, with opportunity for both sides.