Cherry Grove Homecoming!

Our hectic summer schedule has begun. The Arts Project of Cherry Grove (APCG) kicked off the season with its opening-season party, featuring four exceptionally smart and talented contestants who ran for Homecoming Queen: Champagne Bubbles, Ivy Stalls, Violet Tide, and Flagarina.

Each contestant performed, changed outfits, and made their best case for why they should be named APCG Homecoming Queen 2026.

There was plenty of excitement and drama, making the decision difficult. Hail Queen Flagarina! Her mother, Erika Beverly, visited from Tampa and proudly crowned her child.

Sadly, Bella (aka Richard Iorio) passed away two weeks ago. She could keep an audience laughing with her quips and clipped remarks alongside Panzi. For over 30 years, they were co-MCs at the Homecoming event. Now Panzi and Michael Moran MC together.

At least 15 former Homecoming Queens were in the audience, invited onstage, and acknowledged.

Thank you to Evelyn Danko from A Summer Place, who donated money for most of the great raffle gifts. Porche, Davida, and JizzaBella each performed. It was a fantastic evening.

In other news, a ceremony honored and thanked Mike Fisher and Gary Sacks, who generously donated a new flagpole, pride mast, and the rainbow flag designed by the late Gilbert Baker, who lived in the Grove. The pride mast is now flying proudly at the historic Cherry Grove Community House and Theatre. Mike will soon release his new film, The 50th Invasion of the Pines, at upcoming LGBTQ+ film festivals.

Our neighbor Wanda Sykes was recently a guest on several talk shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and Live with Kelly and Mark, to promote her new film Undercard. APCG President Michael Moran arranged a special screening of the film, followed by a Q&A.

APCG also held its second annual cook-off on Memorial Day Weekend — a chili tasting contest. Maia Younger won 1st prize, with runner-up Kevin Geordeau, and the Community Award was given to Ed Galvan.

Sky High Tea resumed at the Community House. The APCG calendar for this season is now available there.

The Cherry Grove Garden Club held its first meeting of the season. Volunteers are needed to help weed and clean designated public spaces in the Grove on June 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dress appropriately and meet at the Ocean and Lewis walk. The Annual Garden Tour will be held on July 5.

Roland Michely conducted a beautiful Memorial Service for all the many Cherry Grove members we have lost this past year.

Amy Schrieber, president of the Cherry Grove Community Association (CGCAI); Johua David, president of the Memorial Fund; and Michael Moran, APCG president, also spoke.