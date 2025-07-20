Thank You, Panzi and Pines Hosts

At 11:15 a.m., I took a water taxi to the Pines for an 11:30 a.m. sound check. I was one of the performers in the Invasion’s pre-show. Randy Wilson escorted me to a great seat, and I settled in for the day.

At 12:30 p.m., the show started with Luis Villabon as host, introducing Julie James and Seth Sikes as co-hosts. Throughout the show, they featured young men dancing and singing in various skits, including a few from Hamilton, which was both historic and fitting for the Invasion and Independence Day in the Pines.

They had great costumes, makeup, and wigs. Rose Levine, Ben Houghton, and Skie Ocasio performed as well. I felt like we were at Yankee Stadium.

Fire Island Pines Property Owners’ Association (FIPPOA) President Henry Robin welcomed the crowd to the Invasion and thanked all who put this event together.

James sang The Star-Spangled Banner before the ferries arrived from Cherry Grove. First, a small water taxi arrived at 2:20 p.m. with many of the past Cherry Grove Homecoming Queens. As a Homecoming Queen 2018, I was already on the dock and walked down to meet them.

We all had our moment to walk the hot pink carpet when our name and year were announced.

Panzi arrived later on the big ferry to much fanfare. As in the past, she announced each single, group, or couple as they disembarked, accompanied by her remarks and jokes. I want to thank Panzi for honoring Levine with the Miss 50th Invasion sash.

The parade went on for a while longer. All the Invaders were invited to Sip N Twirl and then to the Tryst Bar where complimentary drinks were served.

Thanks to all the performers, especially Luis Villabon, who put the entire show together. In the past, we had Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Shequida, and Davida as hosts.

Many thanks to Randy Wilson and John Wood, who have produced this special event for many years.

Thanks to all the volunteers who helped set up and clean. Many thanks to the sound crew, Kenny Stein and his ferry staff, as well as the Suffolk County Police and security who kept things safe. Many more thanks to Tryst Hospitality and Deutsche Bank, who co-sponsored the entire event. I’m already looking forward to the 51st.