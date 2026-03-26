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West Islip

SCPD Arrest and Charge West Islip Man with Assaulting a 13-Year-Old Girl

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Michael Liontonia, age 38, was arrested at his West Islip home on Milligan Lane yesterday evening by Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) Sixth Squad detectives and has been charged with the crimes of Rape First and Second Degree, as well as Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
A mug shot of the accused sexual predator, Michael Liontonia of West Islip.
Photo courtesy of Suffolk County Police Department.

Michael Liontonia, age 38, was arrested at his West Islip home on Milligan Lane yesterday evening by Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) Sixth Squad detectives and has been charged with the crimes of Rape First and Second Degree, as well as Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

SCPD officers responded to a call placed by a Long Island area middle school on March 24, after the 13-year-old female victim informed her guidance counselor about the sexual assault.

According to the girl’s account, Liontonia contacted her by telephone, and then the two met on March 23 at a gas station on Express Drive South in Holtsville. He then drove her to a secluded area where the assault took place, then dropped her back off at the gas station.

Liontonia was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment today at First District Court in Central Islip.

Anyone with information on this incident or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

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