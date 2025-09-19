Suffolk County District Attorney Office Seeks Your Help in Locating Person Who Committed Act of Animal Cruelty in West Babylon

Do you recognize this surviving kitten? It, was thrown from a moving vehicle along the Montauk Highway in West Babylon during June. Its littermate did not survive. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the parties responsible.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team (BEAST), along with Suffolk County Police Detectives and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who threw two kittens out of a moving vehicle in West Babylon in June.

The two kittens were thrown from a sedan traveling westbound on Montauk Highway, near Fleets Point Drive, on June 17 at approximately 9 a.m. One of the kittens was killed by a passing motorist, and the other was taken for veterinary care and survived.

The surviving kitten is pictured.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual who committed this heinous act. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching for ‘P3 Tips,’ or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.