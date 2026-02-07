SCPD Arrest Man for Sayville Burglary

Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) arrested a man for multiple felonies after he burglarized an occupied apartment in Sayville. on Friday, Feb. 6.

Twenty-four-year-old Douglas Davis kicked in the front door of an apartment at 15 Greeley Ave., at approximately 4:25 p.m. He was confronted by the apartment unit’s occupants, a 38-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son. A brief verbal argument ensued, and Davis fled the apartment on foot northbound on Greeley Avenue. Davis then found an unoccupied 2010 Toyota Tacoma idling in the driveway of 156 Greeley Ave. He stole the vehicle and traveled westbound on Sunrise Highway.

SCPD Fifth Precinct Patrol officers located the vehicle on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst and placed Davis in custody. He was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm ghost gun with an extended magazine. He has been charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, and Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree.

The mother and son who live at 15 Greeley Ave. were unharmed during the incident. Davis, also a resident of Sayville, was held overnight at the SCPD Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip today.

Detectives are asking anyone with information pertaining to the incident to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8542.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.