Fire Island Ferry Service Carriers Announce Suspensions Ahead of Predicted Snowstorm

As Long Islanders brace for what is predicted to be a substantial snowstorm this coming weekend, ferry service carriers have announced service cancellations.

Beginning Jan. 25, Fire Island Ferries, Inc. has announced the suspension of passenger service in the western communities until further notice. Freight service will be suspended, beginning Jan. 26. The Bay Shore-based carrier states that the safety of its passengers and crew is its top priority.

Sayville Ferry Service, which serves Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines, also announced service cancellations as of Jan. 25 and will exercise the option to cancel Cherry Grove service the day prior if ice conditions are significant enough during the frigid temperatures that are already present ahead of this coming storm.

Davis Park does not operate their ferry service this time of year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency, with extreme cold watches in effect from this evening at 7 p.m. through Sunday and into Monday, with 12-18 inches of snow predicted in the New York City and Long Island regions.

Both ferry companies instruct to monitor their websites for further updates, as they will be first place those updates will be posted.