Fire Island Braces for the Coming Storm

Calm before the storm is a prevailing mood on Fire Island, while all keep a watchful eye on the pending nor’easter.

Preventative measures began when nor’easter storm predictions surfaced, with a Long Island trajectory becoming apparent late last week.

Fire Island Ferries announced their service suspensions on October 9, with the last ferries departing from the Fire Island communities by Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday. Sayville Ferry Service made a similar announcement the following day. Garbage pick-up schedules were also curtailed. No need for school cancellations, Monday was already a scheduled holiday, but other arrangements were quietly made among households.

However, ferries brought respectable traffic on Friday and Saturday. Skies were gray on Saturday, but the weather was otherwise mild, and Columbus Day Weekend plans had been made. No Fire Island community saw the need to change them.

The Ocean Beach Fire Department Benevolent Association held its end-of-season brunch at The Dunes. Down the street, a memorial service was being held for a member of the Morano family at Matthew’s Seafood House. At the same time, Kismet Inn plans to host a watch party for the Jets football game on Sunday night. No evacuations have been mandated after all. However, Superstorm Sandy is still a vivid memory for many of us, and no one wants to be caught flat-footed either.

However, winds began picking up Sunday morning, and raindrops started to fall shortly before noon. Many cut their weekend plans short, packing wagons to leave.

“I just can’t take that chance,” said a bartender from the Dive, planning to catch the 11:40 a.m. ferry back to Bay Shore.

We hang tight to see what this storm might bring.