Suffolk County Police Issues Travel Advisory Due to First Responder Drill in Sayville

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a travel advisory for the Sayville area due to a mass casualty drill scheduled for Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exercise will take place at the Sayville Ferry Service terminal. There will be traffic restrictions on Foster Avenue, Terry Street, River Road, and Browns River Road during this time. The drill will also impact nearby waterways around the terminal. This exercise will involve more than 70 simulated patients, and will consist of multiple agencies training for a coordinated response to a mass casualty ferry incident. Emergency personnel will be on land, water and in the air.

Residents, visitors, and business patrons will not be restricted from accessing homes or businesses; however, the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

Drills can become the real thing faster than one might think. On June 16, 2018 the Suffolk County Police, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Transportation Security Administration were all deployed in the middle of a similar training exercise when Sayville Ferry Service received a letter threatening to to harm at the Cherry Grove Pride which was scheduled to take place the same day.