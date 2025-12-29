Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Sayville

A First Responder Drill in Sayville Prepares for Real-Life Events in the Great South Bay and Beyond

By Shoshanna McCollum • Photos by Evan Lauri Posted on
The first day of November started with about 30 first responder units, 60 volunteer actors, and other emergency service agencies participating in a mass-casualty incident drill at the Sayville Ferry Terminal. Onlookers might have thought the worst, but the Suffolk County Police Department and media outlets helped spread the word to avoid misunderstandings.
What a real-life water-borne accident involving a public transportation carrier might look like.
Photo by Evan Lauri.

The first day of November started with about 30 first responder units, 60 volunteer actors, and other emergency service agencies participating in a mass-casualty incident drill at the Sayville Ferry Terminal. Onlookers might have thought the worst, but the Suffolk County Police Department and media outlets helped spread the word to avoid misunderstandings.

The simulated crisis scenario involved passengers falling overboard after a ferry boat collision. Participants in the three-hour drill included Sayville Ferry Service, the Suffolk County Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services (FRES), the Islip Ambulance Chiefs Association, Brookhaven Town Harbormasters, the U.S. Coast Guard, Dept. of Homeland Security, as well as fire departments from Bayport, Blue Point, East Islip, Great River, Sayville, and West Islip among others to practice cross-agency coordination.

These exercises serve a purpose. Besides keeping the first responders’ skills sharp, they prepare them for real-life events that occur on the Great South Bay every year. In 2018, a similar drill was underway when Sayville Ferry Service received a letter threatening harm at the Cherry Grove Pride Parade, scheduled for that same day. All event participants were deployed to Fire Island to provide security and support. Perhaps parade revelers in Cherry Grove were a little surprised to see their unexpected guests that afternoon, but they were welcome nonetheless.

Sixteen local fire departments and ambulance companies, along with town, county, state, and federal agencies, participated in the mass-casualty drill.
The staged collision was between Sayville Ferry Companies’ “Cross Bay Clipper” and a Suffolk County Marine Bureau watercraft. Screams erupted as actors got into character.
Live actors and mannequins played the victims ashore on Sayville beach in need of resuscitation.
Harbormasters and the Suffolk County Marine Bureau took their roles just as seriously.
Clearly, this team evaluator is all business.

About the Author

Shoshanna McCollum

Editor-in-Chief for Fire Island News and Great South Bay News for Schneps Media.

More in Sayville

More from our sister sites