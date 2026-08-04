A Summer to Remember in Ocean Bay Park

Summer is in full swing at Ocean Bay Park, and it seems everyone is making the most of it. Beautiful beach days have given way to backyard dinners, family celebrations, and evenings spent catching up with neighbors. It’s been one of those summers that reminds us why we love this community.

If you haven’t already, stop by Bayview Ave. outside Flynn’s to see Fire Island Royalty, a beautiful butterfly-wing installation by Ember LaPenna, a fifth-generation member of the Flynn family. The colorful monarch wings have quickly become a favorite photo spot and serve as a reminder that Fire Island is part of the monarch butterfly migration corridor. The accompanying sign explains that monarch populations have declined due to habitat loss and pesticide use and that milkweed is the butterflies’ only food and nesting plant. It’s a fun addition to Bayview and another great reason to stop, snap a photo, and learn a little more about one of Fire Island’s most recognizable visitors.

Congratulations to Daniele and Daniel Silverstein on the birth of their son, Cooper Finn Silverstein, born on July 10 and weighing seven pounds, seven ounces. Proud grandparents Paul Silverstein and Beatrice Kahn of Ocean Bay Park are thrilled to welcome the newest addition to their growing family, joining grandchildren Howie and Penny Gershon. Mazel tov to the entire family!

Congratulations are also in order for Donald Madeo on his election as Fire Commissioner. We also extend our gratitude to Lanny Vannoni for his many years of dedicated service to the Ocean Bay Park Fire Department and the community.

With plenty of summer still ahead, here’s hoping the beautiful weather continues and everyone has the chance to enjoy all that makes Ocean Bay Park such a special place.