Fireworks, Firehouse Feasts, and New Beginnings in Ocean Bay Park

The Fourth of July holiday brought another memorable week to Ocean Bay Park, with fireworks, community celebrations, and plenty of reasons to gather with friends and neighbors.

The annual Point O’Woods fireworks lit up the Great South Bay with spectators lining the ferry docks, beaches, and private decks throughout Ocean Bay Park for one of the holiday weekend’s favorite traditions. The display drew cheers and applause from crowds gathered across the bay.

The festive spirit continued at the Ocean Bay Park Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fourth of July Barbecue, which raised an impressive $12,427 to support our local volunteer firefighters. Firefighters and members of the OBP Auxiliary worked tirelessly throughout the afternoon to serve a large turnout of residents and visitors. Flynn’s generously donated the hot dogs, while the Schooner Inn supplied the hamburgers that kept everyone well fed.

The afternoon featured two raffles. Deby Aker, a visiting friend of the Vannoni family, won the Margaritaville bicycle, while Rene Bodkin took home half of the $2,278 50/50 raffle and then generously donated $300 back to the OBP Community Fund in support of the fire department. Official OBP Fire Department merchandise, including T-shirts and the department’s signature hot sauces, is also available. To purchase merchandise, email Steven Jaffe at jaffer5150@gmail.com.

On July 12, the Ocean Bay Park community gathered at Bay Beach Park to celebrate the life of Kenny Goodman. Guests shared stories and memories as they enjoyed music honoring a man whose artistic talent and generous spirit touched so many lives. Leah Tashman of Ocean Beach performed alongside Matt Fritz and Robert Hammel of Ocean Bay Park. Kenny liked to call it a “Hootenanny” whenever Matt and Robert played together, and it seemed only fitting that the evening included one more.

The neighborhood’s annual Art, House, and Garden Tour once again showcased some of the homes and gardens that make Ocean Bay Park such a special place. Organized by the Ocean Bay Park Events Committee, the tour drew more than 20 homeowners who welcomed visitors inside. Everyone then gathered at the Schooner Inn for a prix fixe lunch.

The OBP Community Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, continues to support projects that enhance life in Ocean Bay Park. Thanks to the generosity of residents and supporters, the fund recently purchased new air conditioning for the Suffolk County Police Department booth, providing a welcome upgrade during the busiest weeks of the summer.

Longtime Ocean Bay Park residents will remember the location opening as Skimmer’s in 1978. Over the years, the familiar Bayview space became Rum Jac Rum and later The Inn Between. After nearly five years of planning, the space is beginning its next chapter as The Corner. Owner and longtime local Mike Lindsey will offer a Mexican-inspired menu featuring burritos, tacos, quesadillas, empanadas, desserts, canned cocktails, sangria, and six beers on tap. With both indoor and outdoor seating, The Corner is sure to become another favorite gathering place for residents and visitors alike.