Heating Up in June: Things to Do on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay: June 13–19

Mid-June is bringing a week full of festivals, live music, Pride celebrations, community gatherings, and outdoor fun. Whether you’re spending the weekend by the bay, exploring local art and vendors, or dancing along to live performances, there’s no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the season. Here are some of the events happening around the region from June 12–19.

North Meets South Festival

Saturday, June 13 (Noon-6 p.m.)

Great South Bay Brewery, 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore, will host the North Meets South Festival, bringing together Long Island’s North Shore and South Shore for a high-energy, outdoor festival. Spend the afternoon exploring handcrafted artisan vendors offering unique finds you’ll cherish. Food trucks, specialty drinks, and live music are just a few of the key elements to a great day at GSB. Reserve your spot at merrymarketandco.com.

Patchogue Pride

Sunday, June 13 (Noon)

Dust off those flags, grab your glitter, and put on your best grin as the Patchogue Pride Parade makes its way down Main Street, Patchogue. Starting at noon, the parade will proceed along Route 112 west toward Blue Point. This glitter-filled extravaganza celebrates our fabulous diversity; who wouldn’t want to join in? For details, visit patchoguepride.com.

Women’s Pride in The Pines

Saturday, June 13 (2-6:30 p.m.)

The LGBTQ Focus Foundation will host the annual Women’s Pride in The Pines event, benefitting Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, at Whyte Hall, Fire Island Pines, at 2 p.m. Dress code: classic white. For tickets and more information, visit lgbtqfocus.org.

Town of Islip SeaFest

Saturday, June 13 (2-8 p.m.)

The Town of Islip’s eighth Annual SeaFest welcomes you to a day of music and food, from 2-8 p.m. at Bay Shore Marina, South Clinton Ave., Bay Shore. Set against the backdrop of the Great South Bay, the event features an array of exciting vendors, delectable food trucks, a beer garden, and four live music performances. This event is FREE to attend. A shuttle bus will be available.

Solar Faire Summer Haze Night Market

Saturday, June 13 (6-10 p.m.)

Come kick off summer at the Summer Haze Night Market with a night full of tarot readers, healers, metaphysical items, oddities, and things you’ve never seen. Hosted by New York Solar Faire, explore hundreds of vendors offering handmade items and delectable food at P&A Park, 759 Long Island Ave., Deer Park, from 6-10 p.m. This event is FREE to enter and offers FREE parking. Rain date: June 14. For more details, visit newyorksolarfaire.com.

Tough Cookie 5K Run & Family Fun Walk

Saturday, June 13

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County will host its inaugural Tough Cookie 5K Run & Family Fun Walk at Camp Edey in Bayport, bringing together runners, families, and community members for a morning of fitness and fundraising. The event will feature a competitive 5K race, a one-mile family fun walk, and activities throughout the morning, including games, crafts, music, yoga, and face painting. Proceeds will support Girl Scouts of Suffolk County programs, including leadership development, STEM education, scholarships, and camp experiences for girls across Suffolk County. Registration information and more details are available at gssc.us

Bay Shore Arts Festival by the Bay

Sunday, June 14 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

The Bay Shore Arts Festival returns for its 25th year of family fun, presented by the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bay Shore. Spend time on Main Street in Bay Shore and browse hundreds of artist and vendor booths, each with its own unique offerings. Culinary delights await from famous Bay Shore eateries, and live music will fill the air. Bring the little ones to enjoy a petting zoo and pony rides! You won’t want to miss this fun day for the whole family. For more information, call (631) 819-2629.

Reggae for the Bay

Sunday, June 14 (12 p.m.)

Flynn’s will host Reggae for the Bay, a community charity event supporting Save The Great South Bay. The day kicks off at 12:00 p.m. with live music from Durdy Rockers, along with fun outdoor activities including a cornhole tournament, putt-putt, and Kan Jam for guests of all ages. At 2:00 p.m., attendees can take part in the Oyster Garden Unveiling, highlighting local marine restoration efforts. Admission is a $12 cover charge, with all proceeds benefiting STGSB and its environmental conservation work in the Great South Bay region. For more information, visit flynnsfireislandny.com.

Long Island Pride

Sunday, June 14 (Noon)

Join the celebration of Long Island Pride with a vibrant, joyful parade in Huntington! The parade steps off at noon at the intersection of Main Street and Clinton Ave. and proceeds down Main Street to Heckscher Park. This year’s theme, Unstoppable Pride, celebrates moving forward with resilience and choosing visibility over fear. The celebration continues with live performances, vendors, delectable eats, a beer garden, a family zone, and more! Line up along Main Street early for the best views! For more information or to get involved, visit lipride.org.

Lucy Kaplansky

Sunday, June 14 (4 p.m.)

Kick off the start of summer with live folk music, food, and drinks at the People’s Pub in Bayport, where American folk singer Lucy Kaplansky will perform. Known for her thoughtful songwriting and contemporary folk sound, Kaplansky has been a longtime presence in the folk music scene. Tickets cost: $30. For more information, visit peoplespubbayport.com.

Concert in the Park: Rich Mahogany

Wednesday, June 17 (5 p.m.)

The Town of Islip will host a Concert in the Park at Brookwood Hall, East Islip, as part of the Summer Fun Series, sponsored by Catholic Health. This FREE concert, featuring Rich Mahogany, is open to all ages! Enjoy food trucks, great music, and a wonderful night out. Food trucks will begin at 5 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. For more information, visit islipny.gov.

Paint, Sip & Support Rescue Animals

Thursday, June 18 (6:30 p.m.)

Last Chance Animal Rescue and Pawcasso Art will host a Paint & Sip at Fire Island Vines, 17 East Main St., Bay Shore, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This fundraiser supports Last Chance Animal Rescue. A $60 fee includes a step-by-step painting session guided by Pawcasso Art with all supplies included, a complimentary glass of wine, and a free bag of dog treats to take home to your furbabies. For reservations, contact Taylor at (631) 572-7424.

A Gay Extravaganza: Arts Project of Cherry Grove

Thursday, June 18 (7 p.m.)

The Arts Project of Cherry Grove presents A Gay Extravaganza, a one-night-only performance featuring pop icon Tom Goss, conductor and composer Jeremiah Convento, Stephen Lancaster on keys, and world-renowned opera singer Megan Gillespie. This program will include pop, musical theater, and opera at the Arts Project of Cherry Grove Community House, 180 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove. For tickets and more information, artsprojectcg.org.

PLAN FOR JUNETEENTH WEKEND ON LONG ISLAND

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