Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation Project Wins Award

Long Island-based firm D&B Engineers and Architects recently won four awards at the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York (ACEC NY) 2025 Awards. The firm’s projects, which played integral roles in enhancing and restoring infrastructure in Long Island parks and environmental sites, included the Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation and Resiliency Project, which upgraded the sanitary and stormwater infrastructure in the downtown area of the Village of Ocean Beach.

The engineering and consulting firm specializes in wastewater management, water supply, construction management, and civil and environmental engineering. This team works on public and private projects, covering various areas, including research, consulting services, construction, and technology systems.

The Ocean Beach Flood Mitigation and Resiliency Project, which began in 2023 and is still in progress, received ACEC’s esteemed Diamond Award in the Waste and Stormwater category.

“The project garnered popular support among residents and businesses due to its positive environmental and economic impacts and overall quality of life benefits,’” wrote D&B representatives in summarizing the project. “Along Bay Walk; business owners were consulted to strategically reconstruct building entrances in order to meet the newly raised street elevations. As a direct result of the project, the ‘heart’ of the Village no longer floods.”

Other awards on Long Island recognize efforts to protect the shoreline, marshlands, and infrastructure at Indian Island County Park in Riverhead through the Living Shoreline Project. They are also working on replacing and upgrading a 90-year-old elevated storage tank in Syosset’s Jericho Water District. In Westchester County, D&B received recognition for rehabilitating a historic pool and bathhouse at Playland Amusement Park, the oldest planned amusement park in the United States.