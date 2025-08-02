Fire Island Rentals On the Waterfront

Fire Island is known for its classic beach cottages, but scattered among them are homes that stand out for their unique character. Two current rental listings from Fire Island Sales & Rentals are not only full of character, but sit on waterfront properties — a rare and sought-after commodity even here among the dunes.

A Log Cabin on Fire Island

The first listing is a true log cabin, built by lumberjacks from Tennessee in 2015 at the foot of Seneca Street in Ocean Bay Park and renovated by new owners this spring. Looking more like a home found deep in the woods, this rental is built atop piles driven 20 feet into the ground.

“How many log cabins have you seen on the ocean?” asked listing agent Joan Woletsky. “It looks like something out of Vermont, but somehow it works perfectly here on the beach.” Soaring ceilings in the living and dining areas complement four spacious bedrooms and two baths, with an additional bunk room containing two sets of bunk beds. All bedrooms, which accommodate up to 16 guests, have windows with an ocean view. A coastal chic kitchen with stylish blue cabinetry, all-new stainless-steel appliances, and an outdoor shower that overlooks the ocean, also offers a direct ocean view.

“The new owners totally refurbished the home,” said Joan. “It’s so family-friendly, with a den that’s perfect for gaming.” Just a seven-minute walk from the Ocean Bay Park ferry terminal and only a couple of minutes from the village’s grocery store and restaurants, this 2,240-square-foot cabin blends rustic charm with stunning coastal views.

A 20th Century Post-Modern Masterpiece Reborn

Only a few miles away in Ocean Beach, at the foot of Wilmot Road in a secluded area of town, another oceanfront home takes a completely different approach with a sleek, post-modern design and the rare luxury of a brand-new pool overlooking the water. A wraparound deck with hot tub is perfect for entertaining, and walls of windows provide unobstructed waterfront views from all rooms of the home.

“The angle of the floor-to-ceiling windows that stretch from the first to the second floor is a favorite on this property,” added Joan. Built in 1980, the new owners have renovated and redecorated.

“Everything was redone,” said Joan. “The owner is an excellent host, always there if guests need anything at all.”

The first floor features a spacious kitchen, living room, full bathroom, and two guest bedrooms. The second floor has a primary bedroom with a private ensuite, a full bathroom, and two additional guest bedrooms. Bright and airy, steps from both the beach and downtown Ocean Beach, this contemporary beauty boasts 2,550 square feet of floorspace for guests to enjoy.

“Oceanfront rentals are the rarest thing to find,” added Joan. “Most beachside homeowners choose not to rent.” Both homes still have availability in the off-season, with limited availability in August at the Ocean Bay Park property, and are listed with Joan of Fire Island Sales and Rentals, located at 479 Bay Walk in Ocean Beach. Abigail Medvin Mago is also handling the Ocean Beach property. For more information, call (631) 583-8898.