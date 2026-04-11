The Cortland’s New Groove: A Favorite Bay Shore Bar Re-Opens

In the heart of Bay Shore’s downtown, a quirky 1970s-era time machine has quietly earned a reputation as one of the town’s favorite dive bars. Hidden in plain sight next to the Boulton Center at 27 W Main Street, The Cortland is a place locals know well; stepping inside feels like entering another era. Vibrant disco lights, wood-paneled walls, and a devoted crowd give the late-night spot its own personality. In 2019, owner Bobby G. completely remodeled the space into its current ‘70s theme, which soon became loved by patrons. When the charming spot closed its doors this past December, two Bay Shore residents felt they had to do something about it.

A local bar singer, Paris Ray, and her husband, Bob Messina, a bartender, reached out to Bobby G. via Instagram about the closure. The couple had dreamed of owning a bar since their early days of dating. Their personal memories at The Cortland include their first kiss and taking engagement photos amidst the disco-inferno dive. After discussions with Bobby G., co-ownership was in the works, and they began to update the place with their own style and Bobby G.’s approval. One of their first projects was painting bright stripes on the front of the bar, making it a welcoming spot for new friends to find.

“The bones were there when we took over; we just really needed to give the place a big hug: new toilets, the deepest of deep cleans, new lighting fixtures, new bar stools, and setting up that little living room in the back,” Ray said. “The biggest change was the energy and how The Cortland feels. It’s a very late-night bar, and we love that, but we had to curate the perfect staff to make it feel welcoming and safe, even at 3 a.m.”

New developments regrettably included the removal of the iconic pinball machine, which has now been replaced by a cozy living room area featuring a small rug, a retro television stand with board games, and a flat-screen TV playing cartoons. (Pink Panther was on when I attended.) Patrons are greeted with a bar menu to browse, showcasing an assortment of new cocktails, light food items, and charming games. The front-page photo of a woman’s face has become a fun photo op for guests to share on social media. At the very end, a charming personality quiz, similar to those in retro teen magazines, describes which cocktail would best suit each guest’s preferences. For those craving a snack, hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches are also available on the menu!

“My favorite bit is the personality quiz in the back that tells you what house cocktail you are. We just want to have fun and be goofy, and I think people have been desperate for that,” Ray shared.

Messina works as a bartender at Sweet Jane’s bar, which is located across the street from The Cortland. While serving excited patrons on opening night, he was given a to-go cocktail by his friend and coworker, a kind gesture to celebrate the success. An elaborately decorated cake with disco balls and the color scheme of the exterior stripes was also presented to the couple from Caked by Morgan, a sweet gesture on the joyful evening. The couple proudly reopened the doors to friends and family on March 1, and to the rest of the community on March 3.

“The Cortland has been beloved for so long, and many people have incredible memories there—us included! We had our first kiss there and took our engagement photos,” Ray gushed. “We didn’t want to come in and change what made it special; we just wanted to elevate everything and make it safer, cleaner, groovier.”

With its fresh takeover, patrons can expect the unexpected from the late-night bar. Talks of pop-ups, weird events, and crossovers are all on the table. Ray hopes the spot will become a community hub for fun activities, sharing her dream of a Sunday-morning cartoon-and-cereal event. New parties and events are already underway! As daylight savings time was welcomed in, the bar had a “Daylight Savings Party” to ring in the springing forward. The community is just as excited, raising a Miller High Life to the new era of partying.