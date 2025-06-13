The Heart of June: What to Do This Week in Fire Island and the South Shore

The Artist Tour of Cherry Grove is a pleasant day and can be a wise investment in art.

WEEKEND of JUNE 13

Artist Tour of Cherry Grove and Dune Fund Silent Auction

A Silent Auction benefiting the Cherry Grove Dune Fund at the Community House from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a self-guided walking tour of artists’ home studios on Saturday and Sunday. Original artworks are for sale at a reasonable cost. Walking tour maps will be available at the Cherry Grove Ferry Dock or by visiting artisttourcg.com.

Saturday, June 14

NYS Boater’s Safety Certificate Requirement Course

NYS requires all motorized vessel operators, regardless of age, to hold a boater safety certification by January 1, 2025. Attend the eight-hour course and pass a written test to obtain certification at Gillette House, 47 Gillette Avenue, Sayville, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring drinks, a bagged lunch, pens, and pencils. Fee: $25. To register, call (631) 224-5430.

Saturday, June 14

Lightkeepers Behind the Scenes Tour

Follow one of our present-day Lighthouse Keepers on his rounds at the Fire Island Lighthouse at 9 a.m. This bottom-to-top tour takes you from the auxiliary generator and Light Keepers workshop in the basement of the Keeper’s Quarters to the beacon in the lantern room of the lighthouse tower. The tour takes approx. 2 hours. To register, call (631) 583-5901.

Saturday, June 14

Garden Tour

The Sayville Garden Club and The Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts will host a Garden Tour from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Join in on a self-guided tour of six beautiful local gardens in Sayville, West Sayville, and Bayport. In addition to the beauty of each garden, there will be musical entertainment and local artists at work throughout the gardens. The tour will be held rain or shine. For tickets and more information, visit baffa.org/donate.

Saturday, June 14

Ocean Beach Outdoor Business Forum

The Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce will host an outdoor business forum meet & greet at North Pier Dock, Ocean Beach, from 2-5 p.m. For details, visit oceanbeachchamberofcommerce.com.

Saturday, June 14

Music Festival on the Fairway

Get ready to rock and chow down at the Town of Islip’s Music Festival on the Fairway at Holbrook Country Club from 3-9 p.m. A lineup of incredible music awaits! Free admission! For details, visit islipny.gov.

Sunday, June 15

Antiques, Vintage & Collectibles Fair

Shop for antiques and collectibles from over 30 vendors at Sagtikos Manor, 677 West Montauk Highway, Bay Shore, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $5, and children under 5 are free! For information, visit sagtikosmanor.org.

Wednesday, June 18

Concert in the Park

The Town of Islip will host a summer concert at Islip Grange, Sayville, at 7 p.m. Experience a FREE performance from Southbound, a local country group, while spending time with your friends and family. Food trucks and other vendors will be available; bring a blanket or chair to sit on and have a classic summer evening.

Thursday, June 19

Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce Ribbon-Cutting

Join the Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce in welcoming the new businesses and new business owners of Ocean Beach, the unofficial capital of Fire Island. The ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place on Thursday, June 19, at 11 a.m. on the eastern end of the downtown business district, located on Bay Walk.

