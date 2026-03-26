March Makes Way for April: Things To Do on Along the Great South Bay this Weekend and the Week Ahead

Friday, March 27

Guardians of the Water: Long Island’s Water Keepers

Join Save The Great South Bay for a regional conversation featuring the Waterkeepers who serve as independent guardians of Long Island’s waterways. We will formally welcome Andy Mirchel as the newly appointed Long Island South Shore Waterkeeper, protecting the South Shore from Eastern Great South Bay to Jamaica Bay as a full-time advocate for clean, swimmable, and fishable waters. Andy will be joined by fellow Waterkeepers from across Long Island, united through the Waterkeeper Alliance — a global network of more than 300 advocates working to safeguard our bays, estuaries, and coastal communities. Moderated by the Long Island Association, this discussion will explore the biggest threats facing our waters — from nitrogen pollution and aging infrastructure to climate change — and what must happen next. Reserve your seat and be part of the movement protecting our waters. This event takes place from 9-11 a.m. at VIEW, 3 Consuelo Place in Oakdale. Reserve your seat at givebutter.com/waterkeeper.

Journey of Hope: The Irish in New York

Dr. Tara Rider of Stony Brook University takes us on a multimedia tour of the history and culture of the Irish in New York, from their immigrant beginnings to the present day. Their journeys are reflected in the shared experiences of all immigrants coming to America. This is an in-person presentation which takes place at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia, from 2:30-4 p.m., and can also be viewed at home via Zoom. In-person: No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631–567–5079 or visit connetquotlibrary.org.

Saturday, March 28

‘Nazis of Long Island’ with Christopher Verga Reading & Discussion

Join Tiny Raccoon Books for a reading and presentation on the new book Nazis of Long Island: Sedition, Espionage & the Plot Against America (History Press, 2025) by Long Island author Christopher Verga. There will be a reading as well as Q&A period. The author will sign copies of the book which will be for sale. This free event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m., the bookstore is located at 277 Railroad Avenue in Sayville.

KiDS NEED MoRE Spring Vendor Fair

The KiDS NEED MoRE Spring Vendor Fair isn’t a row of quiet booths, it’s a fully indoor spring interactive event, designed to keep families moving, engaging, and exploring. The event includes photos with the Easter Bunny, treats and activities for kids, raffles, and more. Take part in this day where shopping meets purpose. This no-cost event takes place from1-5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 1120, 80 Herbert Ave. in Lindenhurst.

Sunday, March 29

Lectures at Long Island Maritime Museum (LIMM): The Whaleboat 1776 Project

Join LIMM as we welcome guest speaker John Janicek from the Long Island Seaport & Eco Center (LISEC) Bayles Boat Shop. In late 2022, the Port Jefferson Village historian visited the boat shop with a unique proposal: Could (and would) the boat shop build an armed whaleboat similar to those used during the Revolutionary War? This initiated a three-and-a-half-year journey that will end with the launch of Caleb Brewster. John’s photo presentation will detail the entire process of building the whaleboat, from planning to completion. He will also share a brief history of the whaleboats used in the war and their critical role in General Washington’s Culper Spy Ring. Registration is required—please call (631) 854-4974 to reserve your seat. The event is free for LIMM members and $10 for the general public. LIMM is located at 88 West Avenue in West Sayville, and the event runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Peace and Joy Through Music

The Bay Area Chorus of BAFFA, under the direction of Martha Campanile, will perform a Spring concert at the Bayport United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 29 at 4 p.m. Peace and Joy Through Music is a mixture of classical and popular pieces, including music by Beethoven, Faure, Bernstein, and Dolly Parton. The audience will join the chorus in a sing-along of popular music to end the concert. The concert is free, but donations are encouraged. Bayport United Methodist Church is located at 482 Middle Road in Bayport. For additional information, visit www.baffa.org.

CLOSING NIGHT

CATS: The Musical

The beloved stage production composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on T.S. Eliot’s whimsical poem collection, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, CATS the Musical, will be running on the Main Stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, through March 29. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/cats.

Monday, March 30

Fiber Arts Club

Do you like to sew, crochet, knit, quilt, cross-stitch, or embroider? Share your current projects in a warm, welcoming atmosphere while you connect with fellow crafters! A sewing machine will be available. No registration required. For additional information, please call the library or visit our website. This is an in-person presentation which takes place at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia, from 6-8 p.m., and can also be viewed at home via Zoom. In-person: No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631–567–5079 or visit connetquotlibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 31

Ancient Wisdom: Eclipses and World Events

Speaker Lelonni Campbell is a longtime student of metaphysics and integrates core philosophical concepts that have long guided humanity into her talks, offering frameworks for understanding modern existence and our place in time. This is an in-person presentation which takes place at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia, from 1:30-3 p.m., and can also be viewed at home via Zoom. In-person: No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631–567–5079 or visit connetquotlibrary.org.

Legends of Long Island Music Awards

Prepare for a night that hits all the right notes at the Legends of Long Island Music Awards! Held at Windows on the Lake, 235 Lake Shore Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, lifelong fans of the local scene and newcomers alike will join for an unforgettable evening. Attendees will enjoy delectable food, live music, and a celebration of the stars who put Long Island on the map. The evening begins at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (516) 280-2100.

Thursday, April 2

VIRTUAL/IN-PERSON, Thrifting: How to Buy Treasures at Bargain Prices

Mike Ivankovich will cover how the thrifting process works, how to prepare before shopping, 50 hot thrifting categories, in-person vs. online thrifting, tips and strategies, some amazing thrift store buys, and much more. This is a Zoom presentation that will be shown in the library or can be viewed from home. In-person viewing takes place at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia, from 7-8:30 p.m., and can also be viewed at home via Zoom. In-person: No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631–567–5079 or visit connetquotlibrary.org.

Tiger Rose Live Brewery Performance

Start the weekend early at Blue Point Brewery, 225 W Main Street, Patchogue, with two sets of Jerry Jams to serenade your evening. Tiger Rose, a local jam band, will bring the tunes; you just have to bring your friends! Guaranteed to be a great evening, you won’t want to miss it! The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For details, visit bluepointbrewing.com.

Friday, April 3

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Affected family members will receive emotional support, education, and assistance in understanding and managing cognitive loss with a facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center of Long Island. This program is intended for the caregiver only. This is an in-person presentation which takes place at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia, from 10:30-noon, and can also be viewed at home via Zoom. In-person: No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631–567–5079 or visit connetquotlibrary.org.

Saturday, April 4 (12:30-5 p.m.)

10th Annual Autism Awareness Crawl

Back for the 10th consecutive year, the Bay Shore Autism Awareness Crawl returns for another stellar event. The non-profit organization has helped children with special needs for decades, providing them access to camps with typical kids. The Crawl begins at Verde, 70 E Main Street, Bay Shore, from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by The Tap Room, from 2-3:30 p.m., and ending at Coastal, from 3:30-5 p.m. A $50 ticket grants all-access to all drink specials and a t-shirt! Support your local neighbors in need at this once-a-year fundraising event. For tickets and more information, visit liam-foundation.org.

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