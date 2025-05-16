Rising Sayville Songbird Camryn Quinlan Set to Perform in Montauk Music Festival

Camryn Quinlan is a singer-songwriter from Sayville and is considered an up-and-coming indie-pop sensation. The 18-year-old has performed in notable venues, including the Bluebird Café in Nashville, The Bitter End Club’s New York Songwriters Circle, and Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett. Now she is headed to the Montauk Music Festival, which will take place from May 15 through 18.

Quinlan’s raw emotion, haunting vocals, and deeply personal lyrics resonate with her audience. Her distinctive blend of pop, Americana, and acoustic roots draws inspiration from artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Taylor Swift, and Chappell Roan. Last month, she dropped her latest single, Ruin It.

“Ruin It is about being on the outside of a relationship and feeling like you’re not the priority to your most special person,” Quinlan said. “I know everyone’s probably felt this way at least once in their lives, and it’s so bitter.”

Camryn Quinlan’s music can be found on Spotify: Fresh Finds and other music platforms.