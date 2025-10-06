Hampton Watercraft & Marine Hosts 8th Annual “Take a Veteran Fishing” Tournament

More than 100 veterans joined a day of gratitude on the water as Hampton Watercraft & Marine hosted its 8th Annual “Take a Veteran Fishing” Tournament on Sunday, September 14. Boats departed from both its Hampton Bays and East Port marina facilities. Invitations were extended to American Legion and VFW posts, VA hospitals, and previous participants. In total, 103 veterans from across Long Island — and as far as New Hampshire — joined this special day honoring our service members.

Veterans were paired with 36 captains from Hampton Watercraft & Marine and the local boating community. Captains generously volunteered their vessels, time, gear, and expertise to share a memorable experience on the water with well-deserving veterans.

The day began at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Captains and veterans then boarded their boats and headed out for fishing from 8 a.m. to noon. The tournament concluded with a barbecue luncheon and an awards ceremony recognizing the heaviest catches across seven categories.

“Our goal is about more than fishing. It’s about giving a little something back to those who fought for the freedoms we all enjoy today,” said Tony Villareale, President and Founder of Hampton Watercraft & Marine. He extends his congratulations to all participants.

Hampton Watercraft & Marine extends heartfelt thanks to the veterans, volunteers, captains, and sponsors whose support honors the men and women who have served, and continue to serve, our country.

The 9th Annual “Take a Veteran Fishing” Tournament is scheduled for September 2026. Exact event dates will be announced soon. Veterans and captains may contact Ronnie Kelly at 631-728-8200 or Ronnie.Kelly@hamptonwatercraft.com for early interest.