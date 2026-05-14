New York State Awards $3 Million Long Island Aquaculture Grants

Mike Miezianka and Ray Smith Jr., proprietors of Dune Fishery LLC, aka Toasted Oysters is a veteran-owned company of Islip, and one of the recipients of the most recent round of Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Program.

In the wake of a harsh winter that froze the Great South Bay for a full month and devastated Long Island’s shellfish industry by damaging boats, harvesting equipment, and disrupting operations, the state of New York is investing in the industry with $3 million in grant awards.

The funding will go toward 14 projects as part of the Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Program’s second awards round, bringing total support to $4.2 million to date under New York’s Blue Food Transformation Initiative.

“New York State is home to a thriving, unique agriculture industry that doesn’t stop when you reach the shoreline. Long Island’s historic seafood industry is second to none, helping to strengthen local food supply chains, bolster our state’s economy, and uphold a legacy of excellence and dedication to the industry,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “I’m proud to champion this program that provides critical infrastructure support for our aquaculture farmers, ensuring that they can continue to thrive for years to come.”

The funding will support projects that include the construction, repair, or renovation of docks, facilities, and outbuildings, as well as related equipment for aquaculture businesses on Long Island.

The 14 awardees include: Cornelius & Little Ram Oyster Company LLC, in Southold; Davy Jones Landing, in Cutchogue; the veteran-owned Dune Fishery LLC, also known as Toasted Oysters, based in Islip; East Hampton Shucker Company, of East Hampton; Hampton Oyster Company, of Westhampton Beach; Hart Lobster Company, based in West Sayville; Jeffrey M. Kraus of Southampton; Lucky 13 Oysters, which operates just north of Sexton Island; North Fork Big Oyster Corp. in Southold; Oysterponds Shellfish LLC, in Orient; Peconic Gold Oysters Inc., of Cutchogue; Scrimshaw Enterprises LLC, of Manhasset; Thatch Island Oyster Farm operates out of the Great South Bay with headquarters in Amityville; and West Robbins Oyster Company (WROC) in Southampton.

Last month, Hochul also sought disaster relief aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the Long Island shellfish industry due to winter storms that caused an estimated $2.4 million in losses and a 30% decline in production.

On May 11, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans to small businesses and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations in New York to offset economic losses caused by freeze, ice floes, and tidal surge incidents between Jan. 26 and February 23. Suffolk, Nassau, and New York City counties are all eligible. The Declaration Number is NY-20032, and the filing deadline is Dec. 21, 2026.